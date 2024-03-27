This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



The Global Media Lead acts as SME and champion for bp’s global media investment to drive business results. Integrator of in-market and off-shored agency teams with bp’s marketing teams and accountable for overall performance of global media agency and media COE.

Acts as champion for brand and comms media investment by demonstrating media performance and its impact on business metrics. Requires partnering with Marketing Effectiveness team and marketing teams in key markets to agree appropriate narrative and proof points for business partners.

As marketing automation matures, will act as the key contact for media buying and campaign analysis automation . This will require establishing new performance KPIs and ensuring that appropriate capabilities are offered by local and offshored media/marketing automation teams. This will be a partnership activity with other Global Marketing teams and key business partners.

Acts as key contact for global media agency, including offshored media buying teams and is accountable for tracking, reporting, and analysing performance of these teams to defined metrics, to drive efficiencies and the best business outcomes. This includes regular media audits for key markets in partnership with media consulting agency.

Proactively oversees the Performance Based Remuneration (PBR) process with agency, Procurement, and in-market marketing partners to deliver mutually agreed outcomes.

Proactively oversees brand safety and advertising regulation in media , working alongside the global media agency, media consulting agency and industry bodies to mitigate risk for bp. Responsible for sharing this information and educating marketing partners as needed.

Acts as thought leader for new and emerging media and its potential use within bp’s marketing mix and communicates recommendations to the business marketing teams, identifying pilots and/or implementation plans as needed.

Degree or equivalent experience in marketing

Proven experience working in media , in agency, consultancy or client environment. This is essential for the role holder to have deep knowledge of media platforms and key players in the media world.

Experience working with offshored agencies and marketing automation suppliers is highly desirable.

Experience working with marketing effectiveness tools is highly desirable.

Shows demonstrated enthusiasm and interest in the constantly evolving world of media.

Must be digitally expert.

Has demonstrated capability in marketing effectiveness tools and is able to explain investment outcomes in a compelling, value-focused way.

Ruthlessly performance focused, able to manage supplier performance conversations in a proactive and solution-focused way.

Partner proactively with marketing teams, understanding their business drivers and marketing outcomes and be able to influence internal customers.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity and equal opportunity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees' lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



