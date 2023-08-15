Global Offer Development Advisor

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

This role is part of the Global Industrial Marketing team, within the Castrol Industrial PU. Key responsibility and purpose of the role is the development and implementation of offers, tools, programmes, projects, and solutions that can be delivered globally to give Castrol a competitive advantage and to enable business loyalty and growth with existing customers (direct & indirect), as well as supporting the sales and business development teams with acquiring new customers.

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



Key Accountabilities

Understanding the industrial growth strategy and developing new innovative and value-add offers that deliver competitive advantage to Castrol and tangible benefits to our customers.

Ensuring that the offers developed compliment the PU’s product brand strategies & bp’s sustainability strategy and enable solutions driven sources of value for Castrol and focus customers.

Developing offer activation toolkits for the market marketing and sales teams

Delivering offers and incentive programmes for the direct and indirect business, with particular focus on the GAM accounts and key strategic sectors

Evolving existing offer development programmes, including sharing of best practice globally

Tracking implementation of offers and overall KPIs linked to their deployment.

Support the building of a strong offer development network within industrial PU, bringing various stakeholders together to share customer insights, develop new opportunities and evaluate currently deployed offers.

Support the Offer Development Manager in leading required innovations and applications offer deployment of our global strategy within a regional context.

Job Holder Requirements (Minimum education, experience & capabilities)

Education

Bachelor’s degree or higher

Experience

Strong experience in developing offers & solutions from insight

Experience in B2B marketing (and sales is an advantage)

Experience in working in a global business environment

Experience to network and influence inside bp to enable offer development & deployment

Strategic thinking skills

Experience in managing projects

Skills & Competencies

Excellent communication skills

Generating & applying customer / consumer insight

Identifying & applying new opportunities in digital landscape

Project management

Market understanding



Travel Requirement

This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Customer Segmentation, Digital fluency, Digital innovation, Generating customer insights, Integrated planning, Managing strategic partnerships, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Partner relationship management, Performance and planning, Performance management, Product Ownership, Project Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Engagement, Using market research effectively



