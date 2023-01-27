Job summary

The Global Offer Product Manager - Depot and Workplace will contribute to create exceptional customer experiences through the definition and delivery of digital products for B2B customers who need to provide EV Drivers access to Depot and Workplace charging services through bp pulse. This role will work closely with the Global Hardware and Charging Infrastructure function to ensure alignment between the Depot and Workplace digital strategy and our Hardware product roadmap. The successful candidate will be an experienced Product Manager and key member of a high performing team, tasked with delivering an ambitious and compelling global Depot and Workplace offer.



Acting as a Product Manager in bp pulse, electrifying the world and ensuring that bp pulse is delivering an outstanding customer experience through digital platforms. You will work with local and global Product Managers, business partners and our Customer Experience/ Design Team to understand the customer. Use that information paired with an agile mindset to manage & prioritize your product backlog.

As a key member of our high performing team, side by side with delivery squads, Technical Product Owners and DevOps teams to build, enhance and deliver solutions that fit with bp architecture and platform strategies and keep bp compliant with digital security policies.

What you'll do:

Working with the Global Fleet Offer Development Product Manager, local Product and Launch managers, local commercial leads, and in conjunction with with the Global Hardware and Charging Infrastructure function, define and champion the global Depot and Workplace fleet offer

Align with platform portfolio function to ensure understanding of Depot and Workplace offer at proposition and feature level, and provide direction to platform product owners to on product backlogs to deliver

Own and manage the design validation process

Leverage the expertise of others, to ensure successful definition of the end-to-end offer

Align and prioritise with local colleagues on the in-country offer activation in close collaboration with Dev team

Ensure product deliveries are built and operated in line with defined business processes

Define and manage and monitor product performance metrics (data/analytics) to drive continuous improvement & best in class performance

Ensure creation and maintenance of technical documentation deliverables

Contribute to and ensure execution of UAT for Depot and Workplace deliverables

What you'll bring:

Previous experience in Fleet EV electrification is key

Experience in defining and managing the delivery of digital products ready to scale into international markets

Highly experienced in developing, maintaining and prioritising product roadmaps

Customer and product centric design methods and taking concepts from ideation through to execution

Confident communicating and collaborating with technical leads, development teams

Working knowledge of digital product development processes, including tools, ways of working, agile methodologies

Experience of managing and facilitating product test/QA

Consistent record of operating in high-intensity environments with time critical pressures

Self-starter with drive and motivation, an exceptional communicator with energy and very strong resilience

Pragmatic execution skills combined with holistic thinking

A passion for continuous improvement, process efficiency and being part of a successful team

The ability to thrive in a‘start-up’ environment, where processes may not be fully defined

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?

At bp pulse, we are growing our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. You will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

bp pulse operates a 60%, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds! You can expect up to 20% travel as part of this role.

Please apply with an English language cv.

The Global Offer Product Manager - Depot and Workplace will contribute to create exceptional customer experiences through the definition and delivery of digital products for B2B customers who need to provide EV Drivers access to Depot and Workplace charging services through bp pulse. This role will work closely with the Global Hardware and Charging Infrastructure function to ensure alignment between the Depot and Workplace digital strategy and our Hardware product roadmap. The successful candidate will be an experienced Product Manager and key member of a high performing team, tasked with delivering an ambitious and compelling global Depot and Workplace offer.