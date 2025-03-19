Global Operating Management System (OMS) Advisor 1

This role is eligible for relocation within country

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

About the Role

Subject Matter Expert for (operating Management System) OMS sub element (SE) 2.5 Working with Contractors and OMS SE 8.2 Assessment & Audit

Provides subject matter expertise and support to ensure that OMS requirements are effectively embedded within Castrol to support systematic and effective management of risk. Develop clear, understandable and deliverable OMS Castrol minimum expectations. Provide expertise to support PUs/Functions to effectively meet regulatory, legislative and BP requirements wherever we operate. Set global performance standards for OMS SEs and support PUs and Functions to meet HSE&C performance targets and delivery of OMS conformance. Verifies compliance with relevant OMS SEs, Group Essentials and BP GDPs. Intervene and raise as appropriate to cause corrective action when HSE performance and/or OMS conformance is not at desired levels.

Contributes to the delivery of the global HSE&C strategy, policies and programs

Support Global SME and drive effective implementation of HSE&C OMS global requirements for OMS SE 5.1 Project Management, OMS SE 5.2 Design & Construction and OMS SE 6.6 Procurement

What you will deliver

Drive delivery of the OMS Performance Improvement Cycle (PIC) and support leaders on implementation of action plans to achieve and maintain OMS conformance.

Drive consistency by setting global performance standards for OMS SEs, providing guidance within Castrol as to “what good looks like” and maintaining relevant content in Castrol OMS ONLINE.

Supports capability of roles within Castrol, including the development and delivery of relevant OMS training, interventions and materials.

Identifies and shares standard methodologies and findings across Castrol, influencing PUs and functions to ensure consistency.

Use the 5-step organizational learning process to manage opportunities to learn.

Provides input or approves deviations from the Castrol local operating management system (LOMS).

Develops and maintains designated OMS SE risk barriers, self-verification protocols and processes

Develops and maintains specific plans, policies, processes, systems and tools to enable appropriate implementation in Castrol​

Analyses trends, provides feedback and builds proactive action plans based on self-verification, audits, incidents, observations, leading and lagging metrics etc.

Monitors OMS conformance (for designated SE), assists with compliance to Castrol LOMS, BP GDPs, and Castrol policies/procedures and supports closure of actions.

Understands the clauses in the Castrol’s external standards (e.g. ISO9001 / ISO14001 / ISO45001 / IATF16949, etc.) relating to their SE, and enables Castrol and its sites to conform with these standards.

Castrol’s key point of contact with other bp teams (e.g. Central HSE&C, SME, relevant networks) and customers for their SE.

Experience and Qualifications

University degree (or equivalent work experience), preferably in a technical field. Formal health, safety, environmental or sustainability qualification (e.g. NEBOSH diploma) or graduate degree or equivalent experience desirable

Skills & Competencies

Deep knowledge on health, safety, environmental or sustainability management systems within an international brand marketing business environment, including knowledge of the external competitive environment.

Proven ability to think both operationally and strategically.

Digital tool experience and proficient use of Microsoft applications (e.g. Power BI, Excel, Word, etc.) and ability to navigate different platforms desirable.

Ability to translate technical knowledge into pragmatic fit for purpose advice and support

Strong communication skills with ability to influence

Strong written and spoken communication skills and proficient in English

Uses a range of styles to influence and gain enrolment in a variety of situations.

Agile and adaptable approach!

Excellent and demonstrable interpersonal, communication (oral and written), leadership and team-working skills.

Self-motivated, proactive, self-starter.

You will work with

Global HSE&C, bp & Castrol subject matter experts (SMEs), Regional Performance Units HSE&C, local business and manufacturing sites HSE&C teams.



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



