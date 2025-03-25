Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

Shift Time : 10.30 AM - 7.30 PM IST

Job Purpose:

The Global Planning Process Expert will provide end-to-end planning expertise to ensure our Planning processes are being followed by our market planning teams to bring about improved demand signals and smoother supply replenishment. This position requires a seasoned planner who has expertise across multiple areas of Supply Chain planning and hands-on experience of Kinaxis Rapid Response/Maestro: a logical thinker with strong analytical skills, a continuous improvement approach and the ability to cultivate positive relationships with internal and external partners. Through our Global Planning Digital tool, Kinaxis Maestro, this role will analyse and share key data and planning insights with the Global Planning Process Leads in order to identify areas of opportunity to improve forecast accuracy and bias, availability and inventory and seek to enhance visibility across our end-to-end supply chain in order to improve our ability to understand market demand trends and changes. This will require close collaboration with the Global Planning Excellence Managers as well as PU Planning teams to proactively identify where processes are enabled and working well, or where processes need support in embedding. The Planning Process Expert will ensure that process excellence is reflected in our Planning system and S&OP processes.

Key Responsibilities:

Identification of Improvement opportunities through performance analysis across Planning: Demand Planning Supply Planning Inventory Management Raw Material Planning

Support performance reviews with analysis, fact-based challenge and targeted intervention proposals

Planning Playbook ownership and responsibility to keep fully up to date

Responsible for validating that Level 5 processes within markets reflect the intent of the playbook

Ensure playbook and ways of working are correctly reflected within Kinaxis

Summary Decision Rights:

No direct team! Need to work collaboratively through influence with wide set of supply chain and other customers, including market planning teams, Global Supply Chain Excellence, Procurement, Finance.

Requirements:

Shown operational experience in End to end planning, across both demand planning and supply planning.

Strong analytical skills and proficiency in supply chain software (Kinaxis Rapid Response/Maestro helpful) and ERP systems (SAP ECC, S4 Hana, JDE).

Excellent communication and negotiation skills.

Ability to manage multiple priorities in a dynamic and fast-paced environment.

Knowledge of industry regulations, market trends, and global supply chain dynamics.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.