Job summary

Job Purpose

The Global Pricing Capability Analyst plays a material role in helping to build and mature pricing capability in support of the Retail Fuels, B2B Sales, Fleet Sales and bp Pulse organisations. These activities support bp in its energy transition ambitions. The successful analyst will build pricing capability by:

• Enabling the application of common frameworks and best practice pricing methods across markets in scope globally

• Working with local markets to embed and operationalize best practices through ways of working, tools, technology, and training

• Leading initiatives to deliver bottom line value delivery across channels and markets

• Supporting the development of local pricing strategies

• Supporting core activities through Global Integrated Pricing Program (GIPP)



Key Accountabilities

• Support a vibrant and engaged global pricing community

• Support the development and deployment of frameworks and best practices, including capability enhancement and value delivery

• Support the implementation of frameworks with local markets

• Support best practices and integration

• Support a team of pricing SMEs to deliver across global markets

• Lead activities through Global Integrated Pricing Program (GIPP)



Summary Decision Rights

• Facilitation of Pricing Strategies (Recommend)

• Pricing Frameworks and Best Practice (Input)

• Support / Lead initiatives (Input / Recommend)

Job Holder Requirements

• Relevant experience or degree



Essential Experience:

• Pricing practitioner across B2B, B2C or Fleet

• Success in management of diverse cross functional teams across multiple geographies

• Strong understanding and application of integrated value



Desirable:

• Demonstrated success in leading long-term strategic initiatives in a global environment

• Fluent in key data principles with understanding of how advanced analytics can unlock business value

• Demonstrated success with stakeholder management both internally and externally to the organisation



Skills & Competencies

• Cultural alignment with bp’s core values; Safety, Respect, Excellence, Courage, and One Team

• Value based leadership

• Integrator

• Strong communication skills with experience across multiple stakeholders and businesses

• Delivery focused with Strong collaboration approach

• Growth mindset

• Commercial acumen

• Analytical capabilities