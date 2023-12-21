This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

The Global Pricing Capability Analyst plays an instrumental role in supporting the further development of our Pricing Capabilities across markets in support of the Customers & Products organisation. The primary focus is to support our Markets’ Pricing Teams in their tech-enabled pricing capability transformation journey. Indeed, we aim at harnessing digital tools and innovative solutions to enhance our pricing strategies, competitiveness, and relevance for our customers. We work also on ensuring that basics are in place across markets. These activities support bp in its energy transition ambitions.



Job Description:

The Global Pricing Capability Analyst plays an instrumental role in supporting the further development of our Pricing Capabilities across markets in support of the Customers & Products organisation. This is a great opportunity to join a team that has a direct impact on the success of our business as we lead the energy transition. From Fuel to carbon, EV to fleet our team helps the business to grow and transform as we continue to invest in the energy transition and drive forward with our Net Zero ambitions.

The primary focus of the role is to support our Markets’ Pricing Teams in their tech-enabled pricing capability transformation journey. We strive to harness digital tools and innovative solutions to improve our pricing strategies, competitiveness, and relevance for our customers.

The successful analyst will build pricing capability in a customer/ people centric approach by:

Accelerating the application of common frameworks and commercial best practice pricing methods across markets globally

Further developing the framework for the tech-enabled pricing transformation and adapting it to market specific environment.

Working with local markets to support them to win, improving topline and bottom line, empowering teams

Working with the Global Integrated Pricing Program (GIPP) teams to support the development and deployment of ground breaking pricing products

Enabler in defining the purpose and tenets of the tech enabled Pricing capabilities Transformation at global and local market level.

Enabler in the development and delivery of pricing products.

Driver in Sharing of best practices and leading the Global Pricing Community

Driver in Update of pricing framework based on internal/ external driven developments.

Driver in bringing external insights from other industries to improve our continuous improvements

Key Skills:

Bachelors degree in economics, business, finance, or related fields or equivalent relevant career experience

Consulting background (formally or informally)

Pricing experience across B2B/B2C fuel, convenience, FMCG, aviation or fleet

Success in driving and supporting change management and leading long-term strategic initiatives within a global organisation.

Success in working with and coordinating diverse cross functional teams and/or across multiple geographies

Fluent in key data principles with understanding of how advanced analytics can unlock business value

Demonstrated success with stakeholder management both internally and externally to the organisation

Strong presentation and communication skills with experience across multiple stakeholders and businesses

Highly proficient in MS Office suite specifically, Excel (Advanced) and Powerpoint

Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.