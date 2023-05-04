Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Global Pricing Commercial Capability Analyst

Global Pricing Commercial Capability Analyst

Global Pricing Commercial Capability Analyst

  • Location Germany - North Rhine-Westphalia - Bochum, Netherlands - Europoort - Rotterdam - Refinery, Poland - South - Krakow, Portugal - Lisbon, Spain - Central - Madrid, Türkiye - Istanbul - Istanbul, United Kingdom - South East - London, United Kingdom - South East - Milton Keynes, United Kingdom - South East - Pangbourne, United Kingdom - South East - Sunbury, United States - Illinois - Chicago, United States - Kentucky - Louisville
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Sales Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 148459BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

We have an exciting opportunity for a Global Pricing Commercial Capability Analyst to join our Customer & Products organization. In this role, you will play a material role in helping to build and mature pricing capability and commercial success in support of the Customers & Products organisation.

Your primary focus is with the commercial pricing enhancement of Mobility & Convenience, with further support to other value streams such as B2B Sales, Fleet Sales (Fuel and Low Carbon products), Aviation, Lubricants and bp Pulse organisations within the global program.

You will build pricing capability and commercial strength by:

  • Enabling the application of common frameworks and commercial best practice pricing methods across markets globally
  • Working with local markets to embed and operationalize best practices through harmonised ways of working, tools, technology, and training.
  • Leading initiatives to deliver bottom line value delivery across channels and markets
  • Supporting the development of local pricing strategies
  • Supporting core activities through Global Integrated Pricing Program (GIPP)

Your role and responsibilities:

  • Support a vibrant and engaged global pricing community
  • Support the development and deployment of frameworks and best practices, including capability enhancement and value delivery
  • Identifies gaps between the current state and the target pricing maturity level, surfacing the issues in order to close the gaps.
  • Lead and support the implementation of frameworks with local markets
  • Lead and support best practices implementation and integration
  • Support a team of pricing SMEs to deliver across global markets
  • Lead activities through the Global Integrated Pricing Program (GIPP)
  • Manage delivery with the Agile construct and methods of working
  • Aligns with bp's Code of Conduct and models bp's Values & Behaviours.

Essential Experience:

  • Pricing practitioner across B2B, B2C fuel or convenience, or Fleet
  • Experience of collaborating with diverse cross functional teams and/or across multiple geographies
  • Strong understanding and application of integrated value
  • Relevant experience or degree

Desirable:

  • Demonstrated success in leading long-term strategic initiatives in a global environment
  • Fluent in key data principles with understanding of how advanced analytics can unlock business value

Skills & Competencies:

  • Cultural alignment with bp’s Who We Are beliefs; Live Our purpose, Play to win, Care for others
  • Commercial foresight based on real world experience
  • Analytical capabilities
  • Value based leadership / integrator
  • Strong communication skills with experience across multiple partners and businesses
  • Delivery focused with a strong collaborative approach
  • Growth mindset

We have an exciting opportunity for a Global Pricing Commercial Capability Analyst to join our Customer & Products organization. In this role, you will play a material role in helping to build and mature pricing capability and commercial success in support of the Customers & Products organisation.

Your primary focus is with the commercial pricing enhancement of Mobility & Convenience, with further support to other value streams such as B2B Sales, Fleet Sales (Fuel and Low Carbon products), Aviation, Lubricants and bp Pulse organisations within the global program.

Apply Search all jobs at bp