Job summary

We have an exciting opportunity for a Global Pricing Commercial Capability Analyst to join our Customer & Products organization. In this role, you will play a material role in helping to build and mature pricing capability and commercial success in support of the Customers & Products organisation.



Your primary focus is with the commercial pricing enhancement of Mobility & Convenience, with further support to other value streams such as B2B Sales, Fleet Sales (Fuel and Low Carbon products), Aviation, Lubricants and bp Pulse organisations within the global program.

You will build pricing capability and commercial strength by:

Enabling the application of common frameworks and commercial best practice pricing methods across markets globally

Working with local markets to embed and operationalize best practices through harmonised ways of working, tools, technology, and training.

Leading initiatives to deliver bottom line value delivery across channels and markets

Supporting the development of local pricing strategies

Supporting core activities through Global Integrated Pricing Program (GIPP)

Your role and responsibilities:

Support a vibrant and engaged global pricing community

Support the development and deployment of frameworks and best practices, including capability enhancement and value delivery

Identifies gaps between the current state and the target pricing maturity level, surfacing the issues in order to close the gaps.

Lead and support the implementation of frameworks with local markets

Lead and support best practices implementation and integration

Support a team of pricing SMEs to deliver across global markets

Lead activities through the Global Integrated Pricing Program (GIPP)

Manage delivery with the Agile construct and methods of working

Aligns with bp's Code of Conduct and models bp's Values & Behaviours.

Essential Experience:

Pricing practitioner across B2B, B2C fuel or convenience, or Fleet

Experience of collaborating with diverse cross functional teams and/or across multiple geographies

Strong understanding and application of integrated value

Relevant experience or degree

Desirable:

Demonstrated success in leading long-term strategic initiatives in a global environment

Fluent in key data principles with understanding of how advanced analytics can unlock business value

Skills & Competencies:

Cultural alignment with bp’s Who We Are beliefs; Live Our purpose, Play to win, Care for others

Commercial foresight based on real world experience

Analytical capabilities

Value based leadership / integrator

Strong communication skills with experience across multiple partners and businesses

Delivery focused with a strong collaborative approach

Growth mindset

