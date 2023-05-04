We have an exciting opportunity for a Global Pricing Commercial Capability Analyst to join our Customer & Products organization. In this role, you will play a material role in helping to build and mature pricing capability and commercial success in support of the Customers & Products organisation.
Your primary focus is with the commercial pricing enhancement of Mobility & Convenience, with further support to other value streams such as B2B Sales, Fleet Sales (Fuel and Low Carbon products), Aviation, Lubricants and bp Pulse organisations within the global program.
You will build pricing capability and commercial strength by:
Your role and responsibilities:
Essential Experience:
Desirable:
Skills & Competencies:
We have an exciting opportunity for a Global Pricing Commercial Capability Analyst to join our Customer & Products organization. In this role, you will play a material role in helping to build and mature pricing capability and commercial success in support of the Customers & Products organisation.
Your primary focus is with the commercial pricing enhancement of Mobility & Convenience, with further support to other value streams such as B2B Sales, Fleet Sales (Fuel and Low Carbon products), Aviation, Lubricants and bp Pulse organisations within the global program.