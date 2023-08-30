This role is not eligible for relocation

Reporting to the ‘Global Strategic Pricing Manager, the Global Pricing Manager works within Castrol’s Global Marketing department to maximise revenue through the delivery of pricing strategy, framework & governance, and adds value by managing strategic pricing projects & the development of pricing best practices that underpins the delivery of business goals.

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



Reporting to the ‘Global Strategic Pricing Manager, the Global Pricing Manager works within Castrol’s Global Marketing department to maximise revenue through the delivery of pricing strategy, framework & governance, and adds value by managing strategic pricing projects & the development of pricing best practices that underpins the delivery of business goals.



Responsible for the delivery of consistent & clear pricing policies, frameworks, and operating processes to guide price setting & price management for Castrol, ensuring these guidelines, practices and frameworks are regularly reviewed and updated.

Castrol pricing compliance monitoring & performance management, ensuring strong governance & identifying opportunities for pricing to be a strategic lever for profitability and growth deliverables.

Delivery of an integrated operating process & framework to support pricing strategy development, with regular reviews to ensure alignment with Castrol’s business strategy and plans.

Responsible for the delivery of strategic pricing projects that underpins Castrol’s business strategy, revenue, and growth deliverables. Able to demonstrate pricing thought leadership coupled with the ability to develop, manage & own relationships with, and influence, senior leaders within the business.

Work collaboratively with Competitive Intelligence team to continually enhance competitive pricing intelligence data feed & visibility (in compliance with BP Legal and Competition law framework), delivering actionable insights for Castrol markets.

Responsible for developing pricing best practices & tools, enabling more rigour and speed in price-profitability management & intervention.

Responsible for managing relationships with key stakeholders, including but not limited to, Castrol & global pricing leadership, Performance Unit (PU) pricing & performance management teams across all Castrol teams.

Work collaboratively to proactively develop, coach & mentor peers to elevate organisational pricing competency.

Responsible for pricing guidance and governance across multiple business segments.

University degree or higher

Experienced in both leading & delivering cross team projects, essential.

Previous strategic pricing experience is essential.

Developed analytical capability coupled with the ability to use analytics to solve problems & make decisions is necessary.

Strong marketing and commercial acumen demonstrated through business experience

Developed leadership skills. Experienced in mentoring, coaching & developing your peers.

Experienced in developing & implementing best practice is desirable

Experienced in cross functional working, influencing teams, upholding policies & delivering results.

The type of individual suited to this role is a self-starter with excellent analytical skills, fluent in key data principles with understanding of how advanced analytics can unlock business value. You’re a dedicated problem solver, possess a sharp commercial acumen & have strong decision-making capabilities.

You’ll possess clear & effective communication skills, both written & verbal. You’ll possess fluent English – both written & verbal.

Strong time management, planning & prioritization skills.

Motivated & goal oriented. You work well as part of a team. You have experience in delivering, and leading, project work.

A strong & effective communicator who can operate at all levels of our organization. You must have excellent influencing skills to motivate & bring others with you. Fluency in both written & spoken English.

Stakeholder manager capable of building effective relationships both internal & external to global pricing.

How much do we pay (Base)? ($123,000 – 229,000)

*Please note the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the base pay range for this position at the time of posting. You may learn more about our generous benefits here Explore Our Benefits.



