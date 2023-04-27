Global Pricing Product Owner - B2B Pricing

Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Grade GResponsible for owning the pricing strategy for a specific market/region and leading the consistent execution of pricing in line with strategy, providing insights and recommendations into pricing performance and controlling key metrics and ways of working within the assigned scope of control.

About the role itself:

The B2B Global Pricing Product Owner plays a material role in helping to build and mature pricing capability in support of the B2B Fuels organization.



What would be your responsibility?

Enabling and driving the application of common frameworks and best practice pricing methods across markets globally

Working with local markets to embed and operationalize best practices through ways of working, tools, technology, and training

Leading initiatives to deliver bottom line value enhancement across channels and markets

Supporting the development of local pricing strategies

Defining and owning the global template for B2B pricing strategy

Driving and planning core activities through the Global Integrated Pricing Program (GIPP)

Support a vibrant and engaged global pricing community

Develop and deploy frameworks and best practice, including capability enhancement and value delivery within the B2B fuels business

Support and drive implementation of frameworks with local markets, prioritizing based on value

Lead global SMEs input into other value streams of GIPP

Drive best practices and integration

Lead and motivate a team of pricing SMEs to deliver across global markets

What should you bring to this role?

Pricing practitioner across B2B and B2C, and experience within the energy or similar industry, using advanced data analytics / machine learning

Success in management of diverse cross functional teams across multiple geographies

Strong understanding and application of integrated value

Education degree

MBA PhD desirable

Fluent in English

Desirable

Global experience with determination of business strategy

Fluent in key data principles with understanding of how advanced analytics can unlock business value

Demonstrated success with stakeholder management both internally and externally to the organization.

Domain of Languages

Skills and Requirements

Cultural alignment with bp’s Who We Are beliefs ; Live Our purpose, Play to win, Care for others

Value based leadership

Integrator

Strong communication skills with experience across multiple stakeholders and businesses

Delivery focused with strong collaborative approach

Growth mindset

Commercial acumen

Analytical capabilities