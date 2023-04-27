Site traffic information and cookies

Global Pricing Product Owner - B2B Pricing

  • Location Germany - North Rhine-Westphalia - Bochum, Netherlands - Europoort - Rotterdam - Refinery, Poland - South - Krakow, Portugal - Central - Lisbon, Spain - Central - Madrid, Türkiye - Istanbul - Istanbul, United Kingdom - South East - London, United Kingdom - South East - Milton Keynes, United Kingdom - South East - Sunbury, United States - Illinois - Chicago, United States - Kentucky - Louisville
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Marketing Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 148051BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Grade GResponsible for owning the pricing strategy for a specific market/region and leading the consistent execution of pricing in line with strategy, providing insights and recommendations into pricing performance and controlling key metrics and ways of working within the assigned scope of control.

About the role itself:
The B2B Global Pricing Product Owner plays a material role in helping to build and mature pricing capability in support of the B2B Fuels organization.

What would be your responsibility?

  • Enabling and driving the application of common frameworks and best practice pricing methods across markets globally
  • Working with local markets to embed and operationalize best practices through ways of working, tools, technology, and training
  • Leading initiatives to deliver bottom line value enhancement across channels and markets
  • Supporting the development of local pricing strategies
  • Defining and owning the global template for B2B pricing strategy
  • Driving and planning core activities through the Global Integrated Pricing Program (GIPP)
  • Support a vibrant and engaged global pricing community
  • Develop and deploy frameworks and best practice, including capability enhancement and value delivery within the B2B fuels business
  • Support and drive implementation of frameworks with local markets, prioritizing based on value
  • Lead global SMEs input into other value streams of GIPP
  • Drive best practices and integration
  • Lead and motivate a team of pricing SMEs to deliver across global markets

What should you bring to this role?
  • Pricing practitioner across B2B and B2C, and experience within the energy or similar industry, using advanced data analytics / machine learning
  • Success in management of diverse cross functional teams across multiple geographies
  • Strong understanding and application of integrated value
  • Education degree
  • MBA PhD desirable
  • Fluent in English

Desirable
  • Global experience with determination of business strategy
  • Fluent in key data principles with understanding of how advanced analytics can unlock business value
  • Demonstrated success with stakeholder management both internally and externally to the organization.
  • Domain of Languages

Skills and Requirements
  • Cultural alignment with bp’s Who We Are beliefs ; Live Our purpose, Play to win, Care for others
  • Value based leadership
  • Integrator
  • Strong communication skills with experience across multiple stakeholders and businesses
  • Delivery focused with strong collaborative approach
  • Growth mindset
  • Commercial acumen
  • Analytical capabilities
We are a global team at bp, please, help us with submitting an English CV.

