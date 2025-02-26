Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Engineering Group



As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging

Technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

About the role!

The Global Process Engineer is a key leadership role which assists in the delivery of engineering objectives in the GSC. The Global Process Engineer will specify and assure that the accurate policies, processes and engineering attributes are in place to control the quality, safety and environmental aspects of our products. They will be Castrol's Leader in Process Safety assuring that the standards for functional process safety are built into all designs and support the plants in delivering operational process safety

The Global Process Engineer will define, develop and provide assurance on the Castrol specific standards, technical practices and processes for manufacturing operations in the Global Supply Chain in line with delegations from the Group. This role is also the Engineering Practice Control Authority (EPCA) for Castrol and must review and approve deviations to relevant Lubricant Engineering Technical Practices (STP) and Lubricant Core Standards (LCS).

What you will deliver:

Set clear requirements for process safety and process engineering within the Global Supply Chain

Maintain an independent view of implementation of requirements and of safety and operational risks in all aspects of operations

Provide deep technical expertise to the Supply Chain

Provide engineering function support/mentorship to the Global Supply Chain related to major project & process related activities.

Facilitate & be responsible for an Engineering Network with an end goal of ensuring the development of process design standards, common practices & solutions across the supply chain.

Lead & Coordinate process safety, operational and quality studies for comprehensiveness, and accuracy. Share across the process engineering network to ensure common practices across the global supply chain.

Provide solutions/mentorship to difficult out of the ordinary process related designs.

Innovation program management. Support Technology on innovation programs and develop supply impact studies.

Develop and coordinate the implementation of technical standards, engineering policies, processes and standards required for safe and efficient operation of the assets within the Lubricants SPU.

Act as Castrol's liaison to the rest of BP's engineering community through membership in related Communities of Practice (CoP) such as Process Safety, BP Standards Committee, Pipelines, Etc.

What you will need to be successful :

Required:

At least 12-15 years broad engineering experience with preferable 3-5 years in implementing process plant maintenance and asset integrity. Chemical or Mechanical Engineering degree as must.

A demeanour of continuous improvement and be an active champion of change with a desire to improve current performance

Strong interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to influence, handle conflict, and improve team performance

Strong networking skills with the ability to build and maintain a dispersed network of professionals - sharing standard process between plants and regions.

Strong decision-making skills with an inclusive style – makes effective decisions, displays good judgement, seeks mentorship from others, and considers the impacts of the decision.

The ability to work across numerous cultures.

Advanced degree or equivalent experience with emphasis in Fluid Dynamics / Mixing

Desirable:

Lubricants shown experience is preferred.

Consumer packaged good experience.

Supply Chain experience.

You will work with:

PU Supply Chain Managers

Engineering Managers

Process Safety and Process Engineers

Asset Plant Managers

Outstanding attributes needed

Handle influence, lack direct control for project execution

Assuring accurate application of engineering standards across large geography

Using Engineering Network to develop / update Lubricants Core Standards and Technical Practices

Building engineering competence across a large geography, in particular process design and process safety competence at the asset level.



Travel Requirement

