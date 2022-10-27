Global Process Lead

Job summary

GPO and Transformation Expertise:



• Extensive hands-on experience (at least 8 to 10 years) in Procure to Pay process implementation / improvement for Fortune 500 companies with hand-on knowledge of ERP Tools (Eg: SAP ERP, ARIBA etc.)

• Independently manage end-to-end Digital transformation workstreams for Procure to Pay processes and serve as Subject Matter Expert with complete ownership to meet stakeholder’s requirement by defining and designing the processes with customer at the center, with robust Controls and Compliance as Global Standard Process document

• Conduct business current capabilities evaluation and gap assessment, alternative assessment and develop strategic ways-to-play for business to stay ahead of the curve

• Ability to define scope and create Business Case with data driven strategic roadmap to layout for Project Delivery team in line with stakeholder’s prioritization

• Support Change Management activities to prepare the stakeholders for deployment and adoption (Change Program, Operating Model & Organizational alignment and Communications)

• Synergize between Operations and Technical team along with relevant stakeholders to align with focused and directional approach with clear plan of delivery.

• Identify automation opportunities and work with automation / Technical team for implementation

• Align with key stakeholders (GBS Procure, Business Leads, Delivery Leads and others)

• Working with transformation PMO to proactively identify risks and mitigate approaches

• Working with support functions and transformation teams to ensure the project receives the right enablement at the right time



Other Expertise:

• Strong consulting acumen and leadership skills

• Strong writing skills to build perspectives on current industry trends

• Good analytical skills to provide clarity to complex issues and gather data-driven insights

• Excellent communication, interpersonal and presentation skills

• Cross-cultural competence with an ability to thrive in a dynamic consulting environment



GPO and Transformation Expertise:



• Extensive hands-on experience (at least 8 to 10 years) in Procure to Pay process implementation / improvement for Fortune 500 companies with hand-on knowledge of ERP Tools (Eg: SAP ERP, ARIBA etc.)

• Independently manage end-to-end Digital transformation workstreams for Procure to Pay processes and serve as Subject Matter Expert with complete ownership to meet stakeholder’s requirement by defining and designing the processes with customer at the center, with robust Controls and Compliance as Global Standard Process document

• Conduct business current capabilities evaluation and gap assessment, alternative assessment and develop strategic ways-to-play for business to stay ahead of the curve

• Ability to define scope and create Business Case with data driven strategic roadmap to layout for Project Delivery team in line with stakeholder’s prioritization

• Support Change Management activities to prepare the stakeholders for deployment and adoption (Change Program, Operating Model & Organizational alignment and Communications)

• Synergize between Operations and Technical team along with relevant stakeholders to align with focused and directional approach with clear plan of delivery.

• Identify automation opportunities and work with automation / Technical team for implementation

• Align with key stakeholders (GBS Procure, Business Leads, Delivery Leads and others)

• Working with transformation PMO to proactively identify risks and mitigate approaches

• Working with support functions and transformation teams to ensure the project receives the right enablement at the right time



Other Expertise:

• Strong consulting acumen and leadership skills

• Strong writing skills to build perspectives on current industry trends

• Good analytical skills to provide clarity to complex issues and gather data-driven insights

• Excellent communication, interpersonal and presentation skills

• Cross-cultural competence with an ability to thrive in a dynamic consulting environment





GPO and Transformation Expertise:



• Extensive hands-on experience (at least 8 to 10 years) in Procure to Pay process implementation / improvement for Fortune 500 companies with hand-on knowledge of ERP Tools (Eg: SAP ERP, ARIBA etc.)

• Independently manage end-to-end Digital transformation workstreams for Procure to Pay processes and serve as Subject Matter Expert with complete ownership to meet stakeholder’s requirement by defining and designing the processes with customer at the center, with robust Controls and Compliance as Global Standard Process document

• Conduct business current capabilities evaluation and gap assessment, alternative assessment and develop strategic ways-to-play for business to stay ahead of the curve

• Ability to define scope and create Business Case with data driven strategic roadmap to layout for Project Delivery team in line with stakeholder’s prioritization

• Support Change Management activities to prepare the stakeholders for deployment and adoption (Change Program, Operating Model & Organizational alignment and Communications)

• Synergize between Operations and Technical team along with relevant stakeholders to align with focused and directional approach with clear plan of delivery.

• Identify automation opportunities and work with automation / Technical team for implementation

• Align with key stakeholders (GBS Procure, Business Leads, Delivery Leads and others)

• Working with transformation PMO to proactively identify risks and mitigate approaches

• Working with support functions and transformation teams to ensure the project receives the right enablement at the right time



Other Expertise:

• Strong consulting acumen and leadership skills

• Strong writing skills to build perspectives on current industry trends

• Good analytical skills to provide clarity to complex issues and gather data-driven insights

• Excellent communication, interpersonal and presentation skills

• Cross-cultural competence with an ability to thrive in a dynamic consulting environment

