Job summary

ROLE SYNOPSIS

At bp, we’re committed to providing the energy that fuels growth and supports the Net Zero ambition. These are big, complex challenges so it’s important that we unlock the full potential of our workforce.



As such our ability to define and deliver Global Solutions transformation is a key differentiator as well as a value driver for GBS across all of its centers. The core of GBS’s operating model and value proposition is our unique position enabled by process scale and capability to drive end to end process transformation as well as supporting the delivery of bp strategy.



The Global Process Lead (Source to Pay) provides support to the Global Process Manager (Source to Pay) and provides expertise in their respective areas of the Global Procurement Transformation. This includes supporting and actively working with Group Procurement and GBS Procurement teams globally.



In addition, the Global Process Lead (Source to Pay) will be a finance tag for the Transformation (Procurement) initiatives ensuring that efficiency targets and demand changes are appropriately managed. The role holder will help to shape, develop& deliver the required outputs, and then performance manage strategic targets, working closely with the functions and leadership team to support the delivery of the DS&T transformation agenda.



The Global Process Lead will need to maintain high standards of communication and collaboration, keep everyone updated at all times, organise regular meetings to review progress.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Analysis & Opportunity Identification

• Provide process expertise and knowledge to internal and external (to GBS) stakeholders and users of the processes as required.

• Perform and support the assessment of procurement transformation ideas for consideration (Funnel, Demand Management) from all procurement areas (business needs, segment level requirements, GBS opportunities, etc).

• Maintain global Source to Pay dashboards that provide visibility to process performance and total cost to serve



Opportunity Evaluation

• Understand the demand/problem statement, validate and match demand with the procurement transformation programme vision and roadmap and align with Procurement strategy (e.g: Procurement transformation).

• Working closely with Stakeholders participate in the review of system capabilities to determine if requested process change are aligned with approved global standards

• Maintain a catalogue of evaluated improvement opportunities (Transformation initiatives, existing funnel items, new opportunities, raised ideas.)

• Prepare management information for Decision forums like Design Authority, Governance Board (prepare Business case including benefit metrics (scope, requirements business & technical) and Stakeholder impact analysis)

• Support review sessions for completed process/system requirements with key business users for approval



Project Management & Support

• Working with the GBS operational teams, process improvement initiatives to reduce process variation, transform processes and capabilities.

• Monitor, review project deliverables and activities within the project plan via the identifies key indicators, metrics, benefits, etc related to the transformation programme, project and initiatives.

• Benefits management: identifying, planning, measuring and tracking benefits from the start of the programme or project investment until realization of the last projected benefit.

• Assist with the delivery of reporting to senior management, do various views, show it visually in a dashboard key progress metrics and status updates.



Maintenance & Operational Integrity

• Engage with the GBS Procurement service delivery teams and Group Procurement teams in order to understand their needs, and measure and monitor to ensure requirements are met

• Keep everyone updated at all times, organize regular meetings to review progress, list each task and stage to see which you have finished, and which are pending



ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE

• Degree qualified or equivalent professional experience

• Business / Process Analysis experience, preferably with knowledge across procurement processes

• Strong data manipulation and Excel skills, with a bias to simplify and consolidate spreadsheets and move activity onto standard global dashboards, Power Bis, etc.

• Have in-depth knowledge of Source to Pay processes including key roles, departments, and common Process Performance Indicators

• Experience in project management

• Signific operational experience in business shared services, outsourcing or similar

• Structured thinking, skilled at investigating data, processes to ensure consistency, propose actions and improvements to system and processes



DESIRABLE CRITERIA

• Training and certification in Six-Sigma or similar quality management experience

• Oil industry experience and knowledge with an understanding of the terminology, business functions and processes

