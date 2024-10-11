Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



At bp, we are committed to providing the energy that fuels growth and supports our Net Zero ambition. These are big complex challenges so it's important that we unlock the full potential of our workforce.

As such our ability to define and deliver global solutions transformation is a key differentiator as well as a value driver across all of our global service centres. The core of our operating model and value proposition is our unique position enabled by process scale and capability to drive end to end process transformation as well as supporting the delivery of bp strategy.

The Global Process Lead (Sourcing & Contracting) is a pivotable role accountable for global process experience and excellence in their process areas. Supporting the Global Process Manager, this role:

Manages their respective areas of the Global Process Model in line with Global Process Design Standards

Designs, develops and delivers the procurement process strategy and process performance outcomes

Works closely with the teams using their process to optimise the experience in line with bp standards

Drives and supports process transformation projects that enhance our operation

Encourages continual improvement of the technology that supports the optimum process experience

Continually identifies innovative opportunities and drives quantifiable improvements: Always on the lookout for new ideas and ways to improve, making a measurable impact.

At bp. we are on an exciting journey transforming, digitising and optimising the experience of our procurement processes through new ways of working and digital enhancements. Join us in this exciting adventure and be part of a team that is redefining the future of procurement.

What you will deliver:

Process Standardization & Operational Integrity

Maintains and upholds the global process standards and adherence to our category management policy

Supports, develops and maintains Global Process documentation in line with the Global Process Standards

Assist with the deployment of process automation and understands what best-in-class looks like

Supports standardisation, reports on compliance to process and process effectiveness, and ensures all deviations are maintained in the deviation register

maintains the procurement service catalogue for sourcing and contracting ensuring all agreed scope changes are fully documented and updated in ARIS and other core applications

Process analysis and CI opportunity identification

Maintains dashboards that provide visibility to process performance and cost to serve

Undertakes analysis to quantify and understand opportunities to improve process

Works with technology and enabling solutions to understand process improvement initiatives to reduce process variation, transform processes and capabilities

Ensures clear requirements are defined for any project, initiative or improvement

Where not leading an initiative, support projects to enhance process experience

Process experience

Works closely with internal and external stakeholders and process users to understand to understand their needs, challenges and potential improvements

Collaborate with process operational leads to evaluate and identify gaps in current processes to ensure appropriate control measures are in place and corporate control requirements are met

Understand where there is non-standardisation, work on initiatives to drive improvements in a constructive manner

Procurement policy

Supports adherence to our Category Management policy which is followed by 1000+ people, across business and GBS

GPM ensures our policies are reflected in our process documentation and associated materials

Essential Education & Job Requirement:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in related area, or related experience

Certifications/credentials (Procurement/SCM related, Lean, Six Sigma) are preferred

10+ years experience and in-depth knowledge of procurement processes and technology and in particular experience of strategy to contract, key performance indicators, key roles and departments

Operational experience in strategy to contract, business shared services outsourcing or similar

Experience in process and project management

Business / process analysis experience preferably with strong user interaction

relevant experience with continuous improvement tools and methodologies

excellent interpersonal and influencing skills and the ability to communicate clearly within the organisation, internal and external

strong problem solving and analytical skills

Self motivating with strong personal time management skills and the ability to meet individual and collective program/project specific deadlines

Maintain high standards of communication and collaboration in all situations & scenarios

Desirable Criteria:

Training and certification in Lean, Six-Sigma, Design Thinking, or similar quality management experience

Project management experience and skills as this role may run independent projects and should know best in class project management approach

Oil industry experience and understanding of the terminology, business functions and processes

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Lean Six Sigma Projects, Process Improvements, Procurement, Project Delivery Management



