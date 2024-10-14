Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our DS&T Team and advance your career as a Global Process Lead !

What you will deliver -

Process Standardisation

Builds end to end ARIS as is and to be process maps

Support the maintenance of relevant globally defined process/controls standards for Order to Receipt and / or Invoice to pay processes

Support process discovery walk throughs with procurement operations teams, to identify root causes, improvements and change impacts

Propose process changes to enhance process standardisation and simplification

Maintain a catalogue of evaluated improvement opportunities

Drive measurable value

Linked to Procurement transformation priorities, be stablishing end to end performance measures to achieve the following benefits:

Efficiency - support in identifying and implementing efficiency release initiatives such as assist with the deployment of process automation

Effectiveness - create reports with end to end measures identifying performance and process effectiveness opportunities

Improved experience - engage in solution acceptance testing, partner engagement and support resolving user experience challenges related to process/technology.

Procurement policy

The Global Process Lead is responsible to embed policy specific controls in the ARIS process maps, minimize policy exceptions in the to be processes

Responsible to document policy related improvement areas, gathered during process discoveries

Accountable to maintain the policy deviations register and follow pre-defined deviations approval matrix

Essential skills

Strong hands-on experience of tools/associated systems with data gathering, complication and analysis

In depth knowledge of P2P processes including order to receipt and invoice to pay processes

Strong in Microsoft suite of applications (Visio, Excel, Powerpoint, Project) and process mapping expertise (ARIS)

Technology proficiency in SAP S4 / HANA, Ariba is an added advantage

Robust analytical solution orientated, and problem-solving approach is essential

Effective interpersonal skills, backed with analytical decision making



Essential qualification

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in related area, or related experience

Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of factual attainment or license

Desirable Criteria

Training on Lean, Six-Sigma, Design Thinking, or similar quality management experience

Energy industry experience and understanding of the terminology, business functions and processes

Strong operational management experience



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



