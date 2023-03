Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



Global Process Lead – Procurement

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and programme portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

In this role You will:

Perform and support the assessment of procurement transformation ideas for consideration from all procurement

Maintain global Source to Pay dashboards that provide visibility to process performance and total cost to serve

Understand the demand/problem statement, validate and match demand with the procurement transformation programme vision and roadmap and align with Procurement strategy

Maintain a catalogue of evaluated improvement opportunities

Support review sessions for completed process/system requirements with key business users for approval

Gather input from the project team and communicate to management

Monitor, review project deliverables and activities within the project plan via the identified key indicators and metrics

Report E2E measures illustrating the performance of the process effectiveness



What You will need to be successful:

Fluency in written and spoken English

Business / Process Analysis experience, preferably with knowledge across procurement processes

Strong Analytical skills, good knowledge of tools and systems associated with data gathering, compilation and analysis

Strong data manipulation and Excel skills, with a bias to simplify and consolidate spreadsheets and move activity onto standard global dashboards

Have in-depth knowledge of Source to Pay processes including key roles, departments, and common Process Performance Indicators

Experience in project management

Strong communication, presentation, influencing and engagement skills

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested