Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Note: This is a GBS job grade 9 position.

The global process manager is at the heart of our procurement transformation, spearheading excellence in our strategy to contract processes. This dynamic role is pivotal in driving the standardisation, safety and control that ensures we meet our objectives to become an integrated energy company.

The Global Process Manager role:

Owns our end-to-end process, policy, technology and controls: ensuring efficient and effective operations

Ensures standardisation across those processes, and owns any deviations Maintain consistency and address any deviations to keep everything on track.

Continually identifies innovative opportunities and drives quantifiable improvements: Always on the lookout for new ideas and ways to improve, making a measurable impact.

Successfully delivers process and systems optimization projects: Lead projects that improve our operations and make us more efficient.

This role leads a team of Global Process Specialists and Global Process Leads.

Key accountabilities:

Process Standardization

GPM drives process standardization discipline, starting with process discovery, process design, process governance and ongoing accountability for process performance.

Accountable for accurate, up-to-date, brilliant basic artefact (such as ARIS process maps) embedded with controls, policy interventions & industry leading best practices

Maintain & uphold global process standards, by reviewing process exceptions & minimizing process/policy/technology deviations

Drive measurable value

Deliver efficiency – by improving processes, enhanced productivity and operational excellence resulting in capacity release

Drive efficiency – share data-led insights & metric movement reports periodically with GPO, to be socialized with bp business VPs for improved policy adherence, decision-making and minimize business risks, (e.g. to improve contract value leakage, improve working capital, compliance and control)

Improved experience – through process simplification, policy led controls and technology driven innovative solutions

Procurement policy

Supports adherence to our Category Management policy which is followed by 1000+ people, across business and GBS

GPM requires robust policy specific decision-making abilities; Solve complex operational issues using process, technology, control lenses, innovatively & positively influence the transformation timelines & outcomes

GPM ensures our policies are reflected in our process documentation and associated materials

People management

Demonstrates great people management including actively living our bp 'who we are' values

Is able to navigate and work effectively across a diverse, multicultural, matrix organisation

Stakeholder engagement that includes working and influencing our VPs and business community

Accountable for producing outcomes of high-quality standards, by self and their team members

Responsible to share team’s performance with GPO

Crucial experience:

15+ years experience and knowledge of procurement processes and in particular experience of strategy to pay

Evidence of leadership in strategy to pay, transforming process and driving best in class operation

Strategic, analytical, solution oriented, problem-solving attitude with resilient leadership qualities coupled with stakeholder management and influencing skills

Effective time management skills and ability to achieve collective program/project specific deadlines

Maintain high standards of communication and collaboration in all situations & scenarios

Essential qualifications:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in related area, or related experience

Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of educational attainment or licenses

Technology proficiency in SAP S4/HANA, Ariba is crucial.

Certifications/credentials (Procurement/SCM related, Lean, Six Sigma) are preferred

Desirable criteria:

Training and certification in Lean, Six-Sigma, Design Thinking, or similar quality management experience

Project management experience and skills as this role may run independent projects and should know best in class project management approach

Oil industry experience and understanding of the terminology, business functions and processes

Strong operational management

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Ariba Sourcing, Procurement, SAP HANA, Six Sigma



