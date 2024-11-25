Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

The Global Process Manager (GPM) is responsible for global OTR (Order to receipt or Requisition to PO) process across bp businesses, includes cross-functional inter linkages in transformation programs, where strategy-to-contract (S2C) and procure-to-pay (P2P), are one the functions undergoing improvement/transformation.

J​oin our Finance Team and advance your career as a Global Process Manager!



The Global Process Manager will:

Accountable for P2P process management, throughout the design-to-deploy & predominantly sustain/BAU phases of global P2P processes

Standardization across process, policy, technology and controls

Mine innovative opportunities, leading to quantifiable improvements, and ensure the policy adoption is weaved into the process and technology designs

This role will lead process standardization, Procurement policy ownership, to enable global transformation programs such as (S4/HANA migration) and/or Ariba deployment and/or no-PO-no-pay policy implementation!

Essential skills -

Requires in-depth knowledge of P2P processes & technology, in addition to value levers across source-to-pay-

Strategic, analytical, solution oriented, problem-solving attitude with resilient leadership skills coupled with partner management and influencing skills

Effective time management skills and ability to achieve collective program/project specific deadlines

Maintain high standards of communication and partnership in all situations & scenarios

15+ years of work experience, preferably with knowledge across procurement processes and in particular experience of Source to Pay.

Essential qualification -

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in related area, or related experience

Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of informative attainment or licenses

Technology proficiency in SAP S4/HANA, Ariba is essential.

Certifications/credentials (Procurement/SCM related, Lean, Six Sigma) are preferred.

Desirable criteria -

Training and certification in Lean, Six-Sigma, Design Thinking, or similar quality management experience

Proven experience and understanding of the terminology, business functions and processes

Strong operational management experience



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



