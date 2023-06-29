The Global Process Owner (GPO) provides direction and support, coaching and challenge to the refineries and refinery supply teams, to establish and implement commercial optimisation processes. Collaborating with senior technical and commercial advisors, the GPO will develop and implement standard methodology for refinery optimization across bp. The individual will lead margin improvement and commercial process reviews at bp refineries to identify opportunities to grow refinery margin through investment and work process improvement. The GPO will participate in or lead reviews and assessments across the refining system and will support the commercial development of refinery assets.
Entity:Customers & Products
Supply & Trading Group
Job Family Group:
The Global Process Owner (GPO) provides direction and support, coaching and challenge to the refineries and refinery supply teams, to establish and implement commercial optimisation processes. Collaborating with senior technical and commercial advisors, the GPO will develop and implement standard methodology for refinery optimization across bp.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Bachelor's degree in engineering or related technical field required
Minimum of 10 years industry experience with a minimum of 7 years in a mix of refinery and supply optimization, refinery technical, and project development roles.
Broad exposure to the various refinery optimization business processes including commercial optimisation engineering desired. Experience at multipe refineries and/or in midstream desired.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Ancillary cost management, Commercial performance, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Inventory Management, Marine assurance, Optimization, Refining, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Troubleshooting
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.