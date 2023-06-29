Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The Global Process Owner (GPO) provides direction and support, coaching and challenge to the refineries and refinery supply teams, to establish and implement commercial optimisation processes. Collaborating with senior technical and commercial advisors, the GPO will develop and implement standard methodology for refinery optimization across bp. The individual will lead margin improvement and commercial process reviews at bp refineries to identify opportunities to grow refinery margin through investment and work process improvement. The GPO will participate in or lead reviews and assessments across the refining system and will support the commercial development of refinery assets.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Develop implement and improve standard methodologies that relate to refining commercial optimisation, across crude supply through to product blending and supply.

Coach the refining and midstream organizations on standard methodology and drive implementation globally.

Support/lead deep dive reviews to seek opportunities to improve refinery commercial performance, including Margin Improvement workshops and commercial reviews.

Proactively seek opportunities to engage practitioners on best practice and other commercial opportunities.

Support refinery supply and optimisation teams to implement recommendations from commercial reviews and to embed standard methodologies

Provide assurance that defined commercial processes related to supply and optimisation are embedded

Support the development of commercial capability in supply and optimisation teams through the development and delivery of training and coaching.

Provide general leadership, advice, guidance and assurance on commercial issues to businesses across bp's global refining system.

Support front end loading for commercial growth projects.

Define requirements for digital tools that drive value delivery.

Essential Education

Bachelor's degree in engineering or related technical field required

Essential Experience

Minimum of 10 years industry experience with a minimum of 7 years in a mix of refinery and supply optimization, refinery technical, and project development roles.

Broad exposure to the various refinery optimization business processes including commercial optimisation engineering desired. Experience at multipe refineries and/or in midstream desired.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Ancillary cost management, Commercial performance, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Inventory Management, Marine assurance, Optimization, Refining, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Troubleshooting



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.