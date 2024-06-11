Global Process Specialist

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) center in Pune, India is here to do –put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance, and customer service, the GBS center will drive innovative digital solutions and agile ways of working.

What you will deliver

Process Standardization

Responsible to drive P2P process standardization, lead process discovery and design, implement process governance and process performance indicators.

Maintains accurate, up to date, brilliant basic artefact (such as ARIS process maps) embedded with controls, policy interventions and industry leading standard methodologies.

Remove and / or advance process exceptions / deviations related to process/policy/technology.

Implement process changes to improve process standardization and simplification.

Drive measurable value.

Linked to Procurement transformation priorities, be stablishing end to end performance indicators to achieve the following benefits:

Efficiency - identify and implement approved efficiency initiatives, resulting in tangible capacity release

Efficiency - review periodic data led insights, identify value leakage opportunities, to be socialized with bp business VPs for improved policy alignment and minimize business risks (e.g., to improve contract value leakage, improve working capital, compliance, and control)

Improved experience - contribute towards process simplification, policy led controls and technology driven innovation solutions

Procurement policy

Ensure data led policy alignment / adoption with business, my procurement and procurement operations lead

Ensures non-compliance is reported, the metric movement, change interventions, repetitive non-compliance are supervised, monitored, and reported periodically

Establish a policy governance, deviations register and deviation change process including the deviations approval authority

Essential skills

12 - 15+ years of work experience, preferably with knowledge across procurement processes and in particular experience of Source to Pay

Requires in depth knowledge of P2P processes and technology, in addition to value levers across source to pay.

Analytical, solution orientated, problem solving attitude for technology and process related challenges.

Understands the bigger picture, can tie the current projects to long term transformation agenda.

Technology proficiency in SAP S4/HANA, Ariba is crucial. Certifications are an added advantage.

Maintains high standards of communication and collaboration with all partners.

Time management skills and ability to meet individual deadlines are a must.

Essential qualification

Bachelor's or Master's in related area or related experience

Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of informative attainment or licenses.

Desirable criteria

Training and certification in Lean, Six-Sigma, Design Thinking, or similar quality management experience

Oil industry experience and understanding of the terminology, business functions and processes.

Strong operational management experience



Travel Requirement

This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



