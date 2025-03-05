Global Procurement Additives Specialist, Asia

Entity:Customers & Products
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Reporting into the Global Additives Procurement Manager, Automotive, you will work closely with plants, suppliers, planning, finance and technology teams to develop, handle and lead SRM for supply / suppliers into SE Asia:
Drive value delivery for the SPU from the global suppliers via regional optimisation e.g. inbound logs / duties.
Support business contingency process by building appropriate risk mitigations e.g. optimising lead times / inventory holdings.
Work closely with the local procurement hub, GSC and CLTs to ensure robust forecasting, support to resolve quality and supply issues.
Handle relationships with strategy teams and key business functions at CLT level e.g. GMU, ATP, PUs and GSC
Ensure segment sourcing teams promote and encourage outward focus on supply base and both proactively investigate, and track supply market innovations and change instigated by suppliers
Define and monitor performance measures for the market sector
Key Responsibilities
Provide analytical sourcing support to sourcing teams to craft and inform the development of category and sourcing strategies and / or the implementation of sourcing activities either directly or through liaison with the Corporate Market Intelligence Team
Provide commercial supply chain and sourcing MI and general analytical MI support including as appropriate, raw material pricing maintenance, tracking, and reporting of procurement performance in support of key partner meetings either directly or through liaison with the Corporate Market Intelligence Team (where working in a Hub).
Analyse market and supplier economics, interpreting these and crafting strategies aligned to SPU strategic needs.
Identify the need for and potential new sources of supply and understand and influence supplier economics establishing and developing working relationships with existing suppliers together with these potential new suppliers.
Track supplier, spend data, and present regular reports from this data to enable financial reporting, resource prioritization, contract coverage metrics, key performance indicators, supplier negotiations, forward planning and for procurement practitioners to be able to undertake their daily activities (where working in the Operational Procurement team).
Provide centralised MI reportage for the function through interrogation of the relevant BP reporting tools: (PCT, Salesforce, Ariba Contract Repository whilst acting as the key contact point with the Castrol PCT team (where working in the Operational Procurement team).
Work with the Operational Procurement team to improve and maintain the quality spend data in Oyster to support effective sourcing activity.
Support the development of good working relationships with business partners.
Collate and analyse market and supplier data and to use this to improve contracts and relationships with key suppliers.
Collate and analyse COGS data and to use this to improve relationships with key partners
Undertake delegated procurement support activities in accordance with corporate policies and processes, defined governance, and delegations of authority, for example bid analysis.
Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements
University degree and equivalent work experience, in an appropriate technical and commercial field.
Procurement and analytical experience in direct category spend in a business with similar scale and complexity
Good knowledge of Excel and other Microsoft Office applications. Experience with SAP. Ability to manipulate sophisticated data sets into management information and reports. Ability to prioritize workload and meet deadlines. Good attention to detail
Why join us?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
