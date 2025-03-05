Global Procurement Additives Specialist, Asia

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Reporting into the Global Additives Procurement Manager, Automotive, you will work closely with plants, suppliers, planning, finance and technology teams to develop, handle and lead SRM for supply / suppliers into SE Asia:

Define and monitor performance measures for the market sector

Ensure segment sourcing teams promote and encourage outward focus on supply base and both proactively investigate, and track supply market innovations and change instigated by suppliers

Handle relationships with strategy teams and key business functions at CLT level e.g. GMU, ATP, PUs and GSC

Work closely with the local procurement hub, GSC and CLTs to ensure robust forecasting, support to resolve quality and supply issues.

Drive value delivery for the SPU from the global suppliers via regional optimisation e.g. inbound logs / duties.

Key Responsibilities

Provide analytical sourcing support to sourcing teams to craft and inform the development of category and sourcing strategies and / or the implementation of sourcing activities either directly or through liaison with the Corporate Market Intelligence Team

Provide commercial supply chain and sourcing MI and general analytical MI support including as appropriate, raw material pricing maintenance, tracking, and reporting of procurement performance in support of key partner meetings either directly or through liaison with the Corporate Market Intelligence Team (where working in a Hub).

Analyse market and supplier economics, interpreting these and crafting strategies aligned to SPU strategic needs.

Identify the need for and potential new sources of supply and understand and influence supplier economics establishing and developing working relationships with existing suppliers together with these potential new suppliers.

Track supplier, spend data, and present regular reports from this data to enable financial reporting, resource prioritization, contract coverage metrics, key performance indicators, supplier negotiations, forward planning and for procurement practitioners to be able to undertake their daily activities (where working in the Operational Procurement team).

Provide centralised MI reportage for the function through interrogation of the relevant BP reporting tools: (PCT, Salesforce, Ariba Contract Repository whilst acting as the key contact point with the Castrol PCT team (where working in the Operational Procurement team).

Work with the Operational Procurement team to improve and maintain the quality spend data in Oyster to support effective sourcing activity.

Support the development of good working relationships with business partners.

Collate and analyse market and supplier data and to use this to improve contracts and relationships with key suppliers.

Collate and analyse COGS data and to use this to improve relationships with key partners