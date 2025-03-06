Global Procurement Base Oil Market Analyst

Entity:

As part of the Global Operation & Excellence team, you will report to the Global Procurement Process Excellence and Insights Manager. You will work closely with the Global Base Oil team & local Procurement Hubs in Hungary, US, India, China & Malaysia/ Australia.

Review and improve contract coverage and quality with key suppliers.

Undertake procurement and IST activity in accordance with corporate policies and processes, defined governance, and delegations of authority

Engage with suppliers communicating BP’s expectations of them and developing improvement programmes

Be responsible for the collation and analysis of supplier data and to use this to optimise use of lubricants assets across base oil, trading, and sourcing

Implement optimised strategic sourcing processes to meet the base oil strategy and business objectives

Develop and maintain working relationships with business partners and ensure the base oil strategy supports the business strategy and vice versa

Accountable for the development and implementation of optimised Base Oil sourcing strategy working with IST Asset Economy Team

Contribute to development of base oil strategy, plans and priorities, finding opportunities to leverage value or mitigate market risks

Understand the importance of the category’s evolving position on the procurement chessboard and how this impacts on the strategies implemented

Gain a clear understanding of lubricants base oil strategy using IST capabilities to optimise base oil sourcing

Responsible for challenging the base oil sourcing strategy and developing an improvement plan to create more value from IST capabilities

Track levels of risk and provide management information on risk assessments and feedback via agreed risk reporting mechanism

Profile sourcing group to understand the supply base and analyse and categorise suppliers using appropriate tools

Generate the supplier portfolio by reviewing the potential supply base and establishing a consistent supplier selection process acceptable to all partners

Identify and evaluate potential sourcing strategies; run risk analysis; document sourcing strategies

Ensure all category sourcing arrangements are fully compliant to all corporate social, environmental and financial risk and HSSE, and that requirements such as authority to commit and FSA regulations are fully implemented

Liaise and learn from BIC improvements and by cross referral with other managers to improve the category performance of the team

Assist in developing and promoting standard procurement processes (in collaboration with the Procurement Transformation Manager) and ensure their use within the team

Support engagement with business partners majoring on key IST teams

Ensure provision of timely supply market knowledge to the Business, relaying current and future impactful events and their potential consequences. Understand criticality of supply issues and at times of long or short supply, feed into the LBM process in all regions the intelligence to allow planning decisions

Support provision of timely supply market knowledge to the Business, relaying current and future impactful events and their potential consequences

Work collaboratively with the wider GSC and IST shipping to ensure no Base Oil stock outs at the plants occur

Support supplier management, including ongoing contract management and control, collation of performance data (through coordinating supplier performance data collection and analysis), and plan and complete supplier meetings