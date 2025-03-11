Global Procurement Base Oil Supply-Demand Manager

Entity:Customers & Products
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Reporting into the Global Procurement Base Oil Senior Manager, you’ll work within the global procurement base oil team and partner closely with plants, suppliers, planning, finance & technology teams.
Be the SPA of data analytics and Management Information for Base Oil market sector and develop the base oil supply demand balance model for Castrol
Lead the procurement related activities i.e. RFQ’s & optimisation, maintaining Price List Management System, Procurement savings tool, spend data and analytics, Track supplier rebate, support IMT
Support the Base Oil Managers in Contract Management
Work along with Technology and Product Portfolio Team to develop the mass balance models for each base oil categories
Analysing market and supplier economics, interpreting these and crafting strategies aligned to SPU and market requirements
Strategic needs such as encouraging new capacity investments within the supply markets and optimising the SPU’s position in the value chain
Coordinate, track progress and report the key Base Oil projects globally and hold the teams to account on delivery
Key Responsibilities
Contribute to development of base oil strategy, plans and priorities, seeing opportunities to leverage value or mitigate market risks
Deliver the Supply Demand Balance model for BP Castrol covering each base oil category and markets
Deliver the Base Oil Category spend through control tower and maintain the data accuracy
Support the Global Account Management (GAM) tenders by providing the Base Oil pricing (historical and future trends)
Support the Base Oil managers in following the BP Category management framework to develop and support the approvals of ATN and EFM documents
Work closely with Global and Regional planning teams to bring together the demand forecast changes and new business demand opportunities
Support the Global Base Oil manager in supplier performance management across each base oil categories
Support the partner management engagement decks for monthly engagement
Take the lead to engage with Product Portfolio Development Team on future product portfolio refresh
Track and implement Arbitrage opportunities inline with Supply Chain Network optimization team
Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements
Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience with 10 years of supply chain expertise and business understanding
Evidence of problem solving and critical thinking
Analytical skills and performance bias with a detailed oriented attitude
Cross functional team working, high collaboration, influencing skills and effective senior management style
Excellent presentation skills to deliver key messages in an effective and factual manner
Global sourcing category strategy development and implementation, dealing with global and regional supply basis, track record of multi-year business value delivery aligned to business and sourcing strategies. E-optimisation and experience of working within a global procurement matrix organisation desirable.
Why join us?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.