Job summary

Do you want to make a real contribution to the sustainability of our planet? The electric vehicle market is rapidly growing, and as Global Product Owner - B2B Portal you can be part of it!



bp pulse are the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.



We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there.



YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!



As Product Owner B2B Portal you create exceptional customer experiences through the definition and delivery of high-quality digital products that ultimately enable EV drivers to enjoy a reliable, seamless, and convenient charging and purchasing experience – whether at home, in the public space or at work in one combined product. To be successful in this role you will be an experienced Product Owner and key member of an impactful team, tasked with delivering an ambitious digital product service portfolio across business domains and global deployments.



This role will be responsible for acting as a product owner in bp pulse, electrifying the world and ensuring that bp pulse is delivering a best-in-class customer experience by leveraging digital platforms, services integration as well as potential 3rd party feature integration. You will work with local and global Product Managers, business stakeholders and our Customer Experience/ Design Team to understand the customer and use that information paired with an agile mindset to manage & prioritize your development squads’ product backlog. As a key member of a high performing team, you will work side by side with Technical Product Owners and DevOps teams to build, enhance and deliver solutions that fit with bp architecture and platform strategies and keep bp compliant with digital security policies.



The role is a critical part of the business growth strategy given the increasing importance of digital products from both customer and business perspectives.

Key Responsibilities

Manage/ own services and assets that have a multi-domain use and requirement with focus on B2B Portal, providing a holistic experience for B2B users

Own the product backlog prioritisation at feature and story level for B2B Portal and ensure this is developed in conjunction with relevant business personnel/ Product functions to ensure alignment (and industry best practice)

Align and prioritise use case country activation for B2B Portal in close collaboration with Dev team (Architects, Domain Managers, Business Analysts) and business stakeholders

Lead development squad for delivery and work in collaboration with a team of Architects, Domain Managers and Business Analysts for B2B Portal to ensure delivery/dependencies are closely managed (in line with bp Electrification Product Management framework)

Own and manage Azure DevOps backlog for B2B Portal services including the framework, governance and process for feature requests and prioritisation

Responsible to build, manage and validate user stories for B2B Portal services based on the preparation provided by the respective Business Analyst

Own and manage design validation process for B2B Portal · Ensure the service is built and operated in line with bp technical and security compliance/standards/principles

Monitor feature performance and stability, proactively reporting to Product/ business teams as required

Manage service performance (data/analytics), driving continuous improvement & best in class performance

Ensure technical documentation for service (e.g. for integration purposes for partner development teams)

Manage and conduct UAT for B2B Portal

Essential Experience

We are looking for someone with a degree level qualification in engineering, computer science, information systems or a similar field. As the successful candidate you will have proven experience leading scrum teams and developing digital products or software solutions.You should be experienced in building enterprise scale solutions/microservices for a wider platform with focus on B2B Portal, a high degree of technical knowledge, specifically micro-services-based architecture is a must. You will be an expert in customer and product centric design methods and taking concepts from ideation through to execution.Previous experience in building and managing digital products using agile methodologies is crucial. You will have had successful experience in leading scrum teams and developing digital products/software solutions.Ideally, we are looking for a customer-obsessed, technically minded product owner who can manage a backlog and effectively prioritise stakeholder needs and is experienced in building products ready to scale into international marketsAt bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.bp pulse operates a 60%, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!This is a global role can be located anywhere we have a bp Pulse office location.#bppulse#LI-MM1