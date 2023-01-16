Global Product Owner - EV Finance

Create exceptional customer experiences through the definition and delivery of high-quality digital products that help EV drivers charge quickly and efficiently. The Back Office Product Owner will be a key member of a high performing team, tasked with delivering an ambitious digital product service portfolio across business domains. This role will focus on creating digital solutions for bp pulse’s back-office team to deliver BP’s ambition for net zero.
his role brings the opportunity to lead the product backlog prioritisation at feature and story level for Back Office and ensure this is developed in conjunction with relevant business personnel/ Product functions to ensure alignment (and industry best practice)
Lead development squad for delivery and work in collaboration with a team of Architects, Domain Managers and Business Analysts for Back Office to ensure delivery/dependencies are closely managed (in line with bp Electrification Product Management framework)
At bp pulse, we are growing our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. You will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.
Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
bp pulse operates a 60%, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds! You can expect 20% travel as part of this role.
Please apply with an English language cv.
