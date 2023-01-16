Global Product Owner - EV Finance

Job summary

Create exceptional customer experiences through the definition and delivery of high-quality digital products that help EV drivers charge quickly and efficiently. The Back Office Product Owner will be a key member of a high performing team, tasked with delivering an ambitious digital product service portfolio across business domains. This role will focus on creating digital solutions for bp pulse’s back-office team to deliver BP’s ambition for net zero.

his role brings the opportunity to lead the product backlog prioritisation at feature and story level for Back Office and ensure this is developed in conjunction with relevant business personnel/ Product functions to ensure alignment (and industry best practice)

Lead development squad for delivery and work in collaboration with a team of Architects, Domain Managers and Business Analysts for Back Office to ensure delivery/dependencies are closely managed (in line with bp Electrification Product Management framework)

Own and manage Azure DevOps backlog for Back Office including the framework, governance and process for feature requests and prioritisation

Responsible for prioritising, managing and validating user stories for Back Office based on the preparation provided by the respective Business Analyst

Contribute to the design validation process for Back Office, alongside the Product manager

Ensure the service is built and operated in line with bp technical and security compliance/standards/principles

Monitor feature performance and stability, proactively reporting to Product/ business teams as required

Manage service performance (data/analytics), driving continuous improvement alongside the Product manager to deliver extraordinary experiences

Review and challenge technical documentation for service

Manage and conduct UAT process for Back Office with business stakeholders

What do we need you to bring?

Experience in leading scrum teams and developing digital products/software solutions

Experience in building enterprise scale solutions/microservices for a wider platform

Able to thrive in ‘start-up’ environment, where processes may not be fully defined/refined

Technical knowledge, specifically micro-services-based architecture

Experience building products ready to scale into international markets

Building, managing, and communicating product backlog and roadmaps

Customer and product centricity design methods and taking concepts from ideation through to execution

Deep understanding of digital product development, including tools, ways of working/best practice, agile methodologies

Highly experienced in gathering requirements, following agile methodology

Experience of managing and facilitating product test/QA e.g., UAT

Consistent record of operating in high-intensity environments with time critical pressures

Self-starter mentality with drive and motivation whilst also being an exceptional communicator who works well within a multidisciplinary team

Positive personality, with energetic working style and very strong resilience

Combination of structured/holistic thinking with tangible/pragmatic execution

A passion for continuous improvement, process efficiency and working in a high performing team

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?

At bp pulse, we are growing our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. You will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

bp pulse operates a 60%, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds! You can expect 20% travel as part of this role.

Please apply with an English language cv.

