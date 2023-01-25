Global Product Owner Electrification - bp pulse Fuel & Charge

Job summary

The Global Product Owner Electrification - Fuel & Charge will be a key member in the high performing bp pulse product management team on a mission to create exceptional customer experiences through the definition and delivery of high-quality digital products that ultimately enable bp b2b accounts and b2b drivers to enjoy a reliable, seamless, and convenient charging journey.



The F&C Product owner will be part of the bp pulse Fuel & Charge Product Integration team, and will be enabling the bp hybrid offer for business customers allowing them to use traditional fuels or electric vehicle charging solutions according to their fleet business needs. This is, enabling product delivery of the `bp Fuel & Charge` offer. The role supports the electrification of business across all fuel & charge use cases - whether at home, OTG, or at work locations - in the hyper growth and highly dynamic markets we operate in, enabling us to ultimately deliver a step change in the energy transition for people and the planet as well as unlock business performance.



This role will be responsible for managing and prioritizing the fuel & charge product backlog across different internal applications in bp, working closely with bp pulse and M&C (bp`s traditional fleets fuels business) delivery teams.

What you'll do:

Translate the high level vision of the F&C Offer into product backlog items prioritised product backlog at feature and user story level based on relevant business needs, internal/ external customer requirements, industry best practice, and technical feasibility and ensure the product is built and the service operated in line with bp technical and security compliance/ standards/ principles

End-to-end ownership of the entire value chain from ideation to MVP definition, product release and lifecycle management of product features

Own and manage Azure DevOps backlog for the EV Digital Platform including the framework, governance and process for feature requests and prioritisation, taking inputs from existing customer pain points, jobs to be done and translate those into epics and features

Monitor feature performance and stability, proactively reporting to product/ business teams as required; collecting key insights with an in-depth understanding of customers and users that will shape the digital experience - competitor/ market benchmarking & refinement: Access feature parity across opposing platforms and evaluate a continuous refinement opportunity to increase efficiency and usability of the product

Governance & Stakeholder management: Act as an interface between the product manager and the product engineering (development) teams to highlight the key customer needs and translate those into the features required to address them. Track the development progress and lead the update forums.

What you'll bring:

Self-starter mentality with consistent record of operating in high-intensity environments with time critical pressures

Positive personality, with energetic working style and very strong resilience, passionate about continuous improvement, process efficiency and working as part of a high-performance team Desirable criteria and qualifications

Certified Scrum Product Owner or equivalent

Experience in mobility and energy industry with relevant technologies and their application in business models, experience in payments and b2b business product management is a differential

Experience with conducting user research, rapid prototyping and analytics

Strong product intuition, customer centricity and user empathy

Entrepreneurial experience.

Cross cultural and global working.

Understanding of bp core businesses where possible.

Strong English knowledge in written and spoken form

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us? At bp pulse, we are growing our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. You will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers. Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. bp pulse operates a 60%, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds! You can expect up to 20% travel as part of this role. Please apply with an English language cv.

