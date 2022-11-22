Job summary

You will be the main entry point into the Product & Tech team for the Commercial / Business Development team in charge of the Strategic Partnerships and Inorganics and will be involved in very large opportunities that will support the bp pulse growth agenda in the EV world.



Working with a team of great professionals coming from different horizon, CAR OEMs, Energy companies, Technology giants as well as Business & Financial acumen background. They will be your direct reports, all with an extensive experience and skillsets in the Product and Technology space.



Reporting to the CPO (Chief product Officer), you will be part of a strong product & tech LT, collaborating specifically with the Head of product who manages and drives the Global Roadmap and also with the CTO, as most of the activities will need a tech assessment or a direct tech involvement. Nevertheless, you will also be engaged with the rest of the LT such as programme management or CX/UX/UI.

Do you want to contribute to a sustainable future of mobility for people and the planet? Are you ready to make the transition to an electrified world happen? The electric vehicle market is rapidly growing, and as Global Product Partnership & Innovation Director you can be at the centre of shaping future mobility solutions that customers love.

Pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to help the world transition to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We're looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV and product experts out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for a skilled Product Partnership leader who is passionate, curious, commercial to join our team to help the world electrify.

As the Global Product Partnership & Innovation Director you will be the gatekeeper between our Product teams and our Strategic Partnerships team.

You will drive bp growth plan with Partners and Inorganics from the Product perspective standpoint split into 4 main OKRs:

Define and execute Product and Tech Roadmap to drive Demand in order to (a) increase utilization and (b) support Value growth through partnerships and with Key accounts. Especially focusing on Ride Hailing partners, CAR and TRUCK OEM partners Support Inorganics delivery plan from the Product and Tech perspective to define a product strategy and an implementation plan End-to-End forming a squad with the startegic partnership team (NBE) to drive success. Execute Performance management of Partnership from the Product and Tech standpoints, supporting bp pulse investment committee global performance.

Your job will be to focus on 5 main outcomes :

Run Recurrent Interlock meeting with the Business partner team to inform and guide the global Roadmap following the same process as per other "BUILD" activities (already set-up) Establish Deal flow management, prioritized on Value, Customer engagement, feasibility, competitive advantage & cannibalization as well as mapped into the capability and resources. In order to contribute to the sign-off of GO / NO GO Develop an Integrated Roadmap assessment with Product Delivery Team. So that incoming opportunities are assessed against a possibility to be included in the global Roadmap or not. If not, what are the potential options from the P&T (Product & technology) perspective with existing set of bp partners to deliver first as well as new options with optional new P&T partners. Develop and maintain the Global Offer book for Partnership/NBE engagement : Stepping from the product offer formats across Home/OTG/Fleet & evaluating / assessiong the missing elements that are required to support / integrate inorganics Develop and Maintain OKRs and P&T (product and tech) KPis in a value chain format to assess BUILD / BUY / PARTNER/ EXIT strategy from the Product standpoint.

Past experience where you have had the opportunity to drive a Digital Roadmap will be greatly appreciated with a minimum knowledge of hardware / firmware.

Successful Business development experience in the tech or services industry is a must.

Finally Master in Business Administration but with a tech background, either from an engineering background or equivalent is required

English a must. German or Chinese appreciated.

