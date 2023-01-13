Global Programme Manager

Job summary

As a Programme manager, you will ensure on-time, on cost and on benefits / spec delivery of Programmes & Projects across bp pulse. You will be responsible for driving, enabling and interlocking requirements specification, development and delivery in line with Product OKRs. Managing dependencies and risks, you will facilitate alignment across all areas of the business to successfully deliver and ensure early life integrity.

Responsible for stakeholder management across bp pulse and wider bp; as a highly matrixed organisation building relationships and interlocks / handshakes across functions in a collaborative manner will be the key focus.

The role is a critical part of the business strategy to ensure bp pulse and the broader electrification team delivers their business and product roadmap based on clear prioritisation and in line with OKRs

Responsible for end-to-end programme delivery using internal reporting systems and tools to support the business and our operational teams

Definition of project / programme objectives and being on point to support stakeholders from across the business and product to develop business cases for new initiatives

Identification of synergies and duplication across projects and forums with the intention of streamlining where possible

Centre of Excellence / Role Model for all levels of Change Governance, able to facilitate Leadership team governance but also assist with coaching operational teams on best practise

Communication of programme status through governance, to ensure wider business stakeholders are aware of programme status, as well as any risks, issues or milestones requiring attention

What we need from you

Proven ability to learn a new domain, skill, or tool quickly

Demonstrated organizational and time management skillset

Proven success managing and delivering complex, cross-functional projects / programmes

The ability to identify improvement opportunities, processes, and innovate fresh ideas

Being a self-starter with drive and motivation, an exceptional communicator to be part of a multidisciplinary team, bringing colleagues with you on a journey

Positivity, energy and leadership, confidence and resilience

Balance of structured/holistic thinking with fast paced and pragmatic delivery

Performing in ambiguous, high-intensity environments, operating with tight financials and within challenging timelines

Experience with multiple Project Management & Development tools,

Requirements capture, interlocking and delivery experience and expertise

Experience managing user stories, software backlogs and sprint/agile style delivery methods

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?

At bp pulse, we are growing our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. You will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

bp pulse operates a 60%, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds! You can expect up to 20% travel as part of this role.

Please apply with an English language cv.

