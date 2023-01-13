Global Programme Manager

As a Programme manager, you will ensure on-time, on cost and on benefits / spec delivery of Programmes & Projects across bp pulse. You will be responsible for driving, enabling and interlocking requirements specification, development and delivery in line with Product OKRs. Managing dependencies and risks, you will facilitate alignment across all areas of the business to successfully deliver and ensure early life integrity.
Responsible for stakeholder management across bp pulse and wider bp; as a highly matrixed organisation building relationships and interlocks / handshakes across functions in a collaborative manner will be the key focus.
The role is a critical part of the business strategy to ensure bp pulse and the broader electrification team delivers their business and product roadmap based on clear prioritisation and in line with OKRs
At bp pulse, we are growing our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. You will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.
Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
bp pulse operates a 60%, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds! You can expect up to 20% travel as part of this role.
Please apply with an English language cv.
