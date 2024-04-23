Global Programme Manager - EV

Job summary

Working in bp pulse

Do you want to contribute to a sustainable future of mobility for people and the planet? Are you ready to make the transition to an electrified world happen? The electric vehicle market is rapidly growing, and as a Product Operations Manager, you can be at the centre of shaping future mobility solutions that customers love!

bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally and we need YOU as a Global Product owner to help us on our adventure to help the world transition to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy.

We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV and product experts out there.

YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV and product experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

Role Description

The Product Excellence team plays an important role in supporting and optimising the product development and delivery process, ensuring to build the right product and build the product right. The primary focus of this team is to ensure that the product organization functions efficiently and effectively, aligning with the product-led growth strategy and operating plan commitments. The team develops business processes to streamline product and tech development, performance and product management and works closely with design to improve the customer experience. The Programme Management team is an important part of Product Operations.

The role will be responsible for planning, executing, and overseeing a portfolio of related projects that align with our organization's strategic priorities. The role will manage resources and ensure the timely and successful delivery of program outcomes.The Product Excellence team for bp drives innovation and strategy for digital products.

The Global Programme manager will ensure on-time, on cost and on benefits / spec delivery of Programmes & Projects across bp Pulse. You will be responsible for driving, enabling and interlocking requirements specification, development, and delivery. Managing dependencies and risks, you will facilitate alignment across all areas of the business to successfully deliver and ensure early life integrity.

Key responsibilities:

Responsible for stakeholder management across bp Pulse and wider bp; as we are a highly matrixed organisation it is essential that the role holder builds relationships and interlocks / handshakes across functions in a collaborative manner.

Responsible for end-to-end operating plan mission/programme delivery across internal pods and squads and external teams, using reporting systems and tools to support the business and our operational teams, including managing and mitigating programme risks, actions, dependencies, issues, and decisions.

Definition of project / programme objectives and being on point to support partners from across the business and product to develop business cases for new initiatives.

Tracking and management of programme budget and spend to support product managers

Business plan translation, management and alignment of the programme roadmap and integrated plan

Identification of synergies and duplication across projects and forums with the intention of streamlining where possible.

Conduct ongoing organizational partner and RACI mapping for key programmes

Centre of Excellence / Role Model for all levels of Change Governance and Management, able to facilitate Leadership team governance but also assist with coaching operational teams on standard methodology.

Establish and chair programme governance ceremonies and process via the programme management standards and best practices.

Act as a single point of accountability for communication of programme status through governance, to ensure wider business partners are aware of programme status, as well as any risks, issues or turning points requiring attention.

The role is a critical part of the business strategy to ensure bp pulse and the broader electrification team delivers their business and product roadmap based on clear prioritisation.

Key relationships:

Interacts with all functions across the organisation to ensure effective delivery of cross-functional programmes – focus will be on product, commercial as well as product delivery teams.

As part of the wider Transformation office the successful applicant will work alongside a mix of Business Improvement Managers, Programme & Project Managers and Transformation Consultants

Requirements:

Uses and ensures application of “right-fit” methods encompassing: Human centered design, analytics, business modeling and iterative, MVPs.

Deeply skilled in business awareness and able to coach and guide business modeling, critical thinking, analytical models to forecast and track performance, and directional road mapping.

Guides multi-discipline pod towards outcomes for customers and the business.

Demonstrated ability to define and implement agile, iterative product launches.

Deep ability to “coach-up” team members and drive cross-discipline problem solving to achieve business outcomes.

Proven experience in leading and participating in product development governance.

Experience in LEAN Product development and deliverables - business model canvases, lean product canvases.

Deep experience guiding and modeling product economics: CAC, NPV, ROIC, etc.

Proficient understanding in data modeling and data analytics.

Strong experience in defining OKRs and KPIs.

Can communicate effectively with tech and non-tech teammates.

Change management expertise to drive adoption of new processes, workflows, and behaviours.

Excellent fundamentals in business analytics and data platform design.

Knows how to create alignment across multiple orgs.

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in engineering, business, management, computer science, or a related field; Master's degree preferred.

Extensive experience in program or project management in a technical field, preferably in electric vehicle charging or related industry.

Proven track record of building and leading a programme management function.

Strong experience in Agile methodologies and tools such as Scrum or Kanban.

Excellent communication skills with the ability to effectively communicate with technical and non-technical partners.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Ability to manage multiple programs simultaneously while maintaining a high level of attention to detail.

Experience with project management tools such as JIRA, Asana, Azure DevOps, or Trello.

Project Management Professional (PMP), PMI-ACP and or Programme Management PgMp or similar certification is a plus.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:





