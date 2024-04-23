Global Programme Manager - EV

Entity:Customers & Products
Working in bp pulse
Do you want to contribute to a sustainable future of mobility for people and the planet? Are you ready to make the transition to an electrified world happen? The electric vehicle market is rapidly growing, and as a Product Operations Manager, you can be at the centre of shaping future mobility solutions that customers love!
bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally and we need YOU as a Global Product owner to help us on our adventure to help the world transition to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy.
We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV and product experts out there.
YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV and product experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!
Role Description
The Product Excellence team plays an important role in supporting and optimising the product development and delivery process, ensuring to build the right product and build the product right. The primary focus of this team is to ensure that the product organization functions efficiently and effectively, aligning with the product-led growth strategy and operating plan commitments. The team develops business processes to streamline product and tech development, performance and product management and works closely with design to improve the customer experience. The Programme Management team is an important part of Product Operations.
The role will be responsible for planning, executing, and overseeing a portfolio of related projects that align with our organization's strategic priorities. The role will manage resources and ensure the timely and successful delivery of program outcomes.The Product Excellence team for bp drives innovation and strategy for digital products.
The Global Programme manager will ensure on-time, on cost and on benefits / spec delivery of Programmes & Projects across bp Pulse. You will be responsible for driving, enabling and interlocking requirements specification, development, and delivery. Managing dependencies and risks, you will facilitate alignment across all areas of the business to successfully deliver and ensure early life integrity.
Why join our team?
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.
