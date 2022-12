Job summary

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for our customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.



This role is responsible for providing project management oversight, guidance and training to help ensure the appropriate application of bp’s Capital Value Process (CVP) and good project management practice in Aviation.



It is also responsible for assuring any bp Aviation major capital projects ($10m plus) are effectively managed, risks monitored, reported and mitigations managed in line with bp Aviation CVP (and aligned with PcP). This includes assuring projects for bp Aviation and any Technical Services Agreement (TSA) customers.

Key Accountabilities

Oversee major projects for Aviation and its TSA customers.

Responsible for major and centrally managed project delivery in Air bp, including TSA projects.

Direct externally contracted project managers to ensure project success.

Assist Regional asset managers in establishing effective project strategies and organisations to ensure regionally managed projects are set up for success.

Oversight of regionally managed projects as nominated by the Global Engineering Senior Manager, directing internal and externally contracted project managers.

Provide mentoring and guidance to Regional project teams on capital projects when requested. Provide assurance that Regional projects are compliant with CVP.

Provide support to the central TSA project management offer, including oversight of commercial agreements and business management of the overall portfolio.

Account manager for TSAs as nominated by Global Engineering Senior Manager.

Ownership and maintenance of Air bp policies, standards and procedures as nominated by Global Engineering Senior Manager, including GEN 35 (CVP in Air bp), GEN 36 (Project Assurance) and GEN 315 (Contractor Management).

Provide project management and CVP training to Aviation personnel.

Liaise with Aviation Finance to assist with effective project governance

Lead for contractor management

Ensure the required framework support contracts are maintained to meet the needs of Aviaton.

Be prepared to initiate or assume direct leadership of major projects when required.

Lead for control of work requirements on projects (GEN 03 Part 4).





Job Holder Requirements (Minimum education, experience & capabilities)



Education

Bachelor's degree in engineering.



Experience

Mastery Project Management Skills – Risk Management, HSSE Management, Project Execution Planning, Project Selection, Construction Management, Contract Management, Project Management Services

Proven Project Management delivery where they have retained responsibility through all phases of the project development and delivery, including commissioning, start-up and close out.

Proven delivery of managing major projects to CVP / PcP, $10mill and above or comparable industry process.

Good working knowledge of the bp GDP/ETP, international design codes and aviation industry standards required.

Ability to lead and work with multi-disciplinary teams, including contractors, JV partners/ customers, engineering and management contactors.

Proven leadership and influencing skills, including the ability to interface with stakeholders at a senior level.

Demonstrable success in engaging and influencing a widely dispersed global organisation.

Strong attention to detail and sound technical decision making.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Contract management experience



Skills & Competencies