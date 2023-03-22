Job summary

Do you want to make a real contribution to the sustainability of our planet? The electric vehicle (EV) market is rapidly growing, and as the Global Quality Manager you can be part of it!



Within the bp pulse business entity we are currently building our organisation to deliver a significant scale-up to our EV Charging infrastructure globally. The organisation design includes a Quality team both centrally and in-country (clusters) that will directly contribute to our drive for a superior Customer Experience through the delivery and maintenance of safe and reliable products.



Working in close collaboration with our wider bp pulse organisation and supply partners the role of Global Quality Manager will lead the delivery of ‘right first time & zero defects’ throughout our end-to-end value chain including: Engineering Design (robustness); Supplier, Project, and Operational Quality Excellence (site QA / QC); Customer experience & Product Reliability.



bp pulse will play a critical role in supporting bp’s ambition to achieve “Net Zero by 2050”. We are seeking talented and enthusiastic engineers to make this happen.



What you’ll be doing:



Lead the bp pulse global quality team and develops a Quality Organisation and represents Quality within Operations Leadership team.

Develop and owns the Global Quality Plan for bp pulse in alignment with the overall business context.

Work with bp pulse functions to deliver an end-to-end Quality Management System

Deployment and execution of the Global Quality Plan and related decisions regarding the validation and fulfilment of quality and engineering requirements. This may include the management of Independent Verification Bodies (IVB) in support of such

Functionally manages bp pulse quality professionals and overall quality staffing plan globally. (line reporting may vary to fit our staffing structure in cluster / country)

Develop, own and Implement processes and/or Work Instructions that provide detail explanation for delivering checks, validations, witness, and verifications as required by the assurance activity considering risk and value contribution

Apply and agree specifications, test/acceptance criteria and surveillance standards, for all bp pulse sites and hardware as released by the Engineering function

Develop and own the review & verification process of Contractor and critical hardware supplier generated Inspection & Test, surveillance and audit plans

Ensure appropriate risk-based audit procedures are in place across the entire supply chain regarding quality plans, quality control processes, surveillance, factory acceptance test and vendor spot checks

Create strategic roadmap and related OKR’s to communicate our journey throughout the bp pulse leadership and wider team

Develop and implement a corrective action process that identifies, documents, and resolves all issues pertaining to fulfilling quality requirements

Lead the implementation and management of quality records and documentation process across bp pulse

Manage interface with Procurement to ensure our Quality requirements are clear and unambiguous within the contracts with vendors

Manage relevant issues regarding quality across the entire supply chain – governance, assurance, and improvement

Participation in industry conferences and code of practice development, public presentation on subject and seen as industry expert

​​​​​​You experience might include:

Chartered Quality professional or similar professional body demonstrating professional field of knowledge and experience

Proven track record of leading and developing a value-added approach to Quality management within a similar industrial customer focused environment i.e. Construction & Commissioning, Electrical, Software, Supply chain (Automotive or similar also considered). English & if applicable host country language skills essential (spoken and written communication).

Customer focused, agile in mind-set and able to lead within a fast-moving environment.

Diving improvement and contribute value to the business through strong teamwork and collaboration.

With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as a key decision maker and influencer.​Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​We operate a 60/40% hybrid model encompassing office, remote home working and a flexible working policy to offer that work life balance!