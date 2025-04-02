Global Re- Refined Base Oil (RRBO) Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

You will lead the global sustainability agenda for Base Oil and build a road map as part of the Castrol sustainability strategy, in general and Base Oil, in particular.

You will lead and be the single point of access for the planning, development, and implementation of the global procurement category strategy for RRBO (potential spend of $500m) and develop supplier base in line with that and the overall business requirement.

Essential Responsibilities

Strategy: Lead the category strategic leadership, develop the global sourcing strategies for RRBO including plans and priorities, opportunities to leverage value or mitigate market risks and lead the supplier selection process

Planning: Lead the category planning including multi-year category development program and roadmap for both value and operational delivery.

Alliance and Partnership: Build strategic relationship with third parties in line with the organisational objective of creating strong category foundation and the emerging sustainability agenda.

Market Insights:

Lead proactively in bringing market insights and competitive intelligence into the businesses to keep them informed and up to date on the wider market.

Support timely provision of supply market knowledge to the business, understand criticality of the supply issues at times of long and short market and feed it to the LBM process for business valuation.

Value: Lead bringing value for the business by using RRBO and / or other sustainability opportunities by securing the most competitive value in the market, ensuring supply continuity via sourcing strategy and contracts, and leading complex negotiations where required.

Supplier Management: Lead the management of suppliers relating to the category including the relationship with the suppliers.

Working closely with technology, marketing and the business develop governance frameworks to ensure collaboration with the suppliers to develop the products at the right cost.

Drive efficiencies and continuous performance improvement at the suppliers through rigorous cost and value analysis, rigorous performance measurement and appropriate engagement.

Develop jointly agreed performance measurement framework with suppliers and continuously monitor and improve supplier contracts and performance.

Drive optionality and build competition between suppliers to maximise value for bp.

Stakeholder Management:

Lead the engagement and alignment of key decisions with senior stakeholders in Finance, Marketing, Sales, Technology & Supply Chain.

Engage wider bp functions including finance procurement, global product stewardship, logistics, safety, and quality teams as required.

Category spend: Lead the global category spend of circa $500m

Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements

Masters or equivalent professional qualification is critical and meaningful work experience in an appropriate technical and commercial field.

Ideally a recognised sustainability guide

Experience of developing a sustainability strategy & commercialising sustainability solution

Strong networking and relationship management skills.

Market Understanding: Expert

Developing a Category Procurement Strategy: Expert

Regulatory Analysis & Compliance Management: Expert

Respect - Build strong relationships based on trust and honest discussion

Excellence - Learn and apply the best practices of BP, act with professionalism and strive for excellent execution

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



