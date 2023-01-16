Global Reliability Engineer

Reliability will play a key role in ensuring that bp performs while transforming. A highly reliable and profitable production entity enables bp to transition and increase its portfolio of products and become an International Energy Company. High reliability increases our production, improves profitability, decreases costs, decreases our emissions, and improves our efficiency in work management. bp is targeting 96% reliability across its Production organization, and with a renewed focus and organization set up for reliability, now is a great time to join the team.
The Reliability Engineers (RE) serve as the primary point of contact for reliability strategy, long-term engineering evaluations, and reliability program implementation to ensure asset availability and optimize life cycle costs. The RE in the Reliability Excellence Team will work closely with other Reliability teams within bp Solutions to gather input about existing challenges and guides, processes, tools, etc. The RE will also collaborate with other bp Solutions and I&E teams to review and design reliability-related processes and tools.
Location of the role is: Sunbury/Aberdeen, Hybrid : 3 days from the office, 2 days from home.
Key Accountabilities