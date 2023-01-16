Global Reliability Engineer

Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Reliability will play a key role in ensuring that bp performs while transforming. A highly reliable and profitable production entity enables bp to transition and increase its portfolio of products and become an International Energy Company. High reliability increases our production, improves profitability, decreases costs, decreases our emissions, and improves our efficiency in work management. bp is targeting 96% reliability across its Production organization, and with a renewed focus and organization set up for reliability, now is a great time to join the team.

The Reliability Engineers (RE) serve as the primary point of contact for reliability strategy, long-term engineering evaluations, and reliability program implementation to ensure asset availability and optimize life cycle costs. The RE in the Reliability Excellence Team will work closely with other Reliability teams within bp Solutions to gather input about existing challenges and guides, processes, tools, etc. The RE will also collaborate with other bp Solutions and I&E teams to review and design reliability-related processes and tools.

Location of the role is: Sunbury/Aberdeen, Hybrid : 3 days from the office, 2 days from home.



Key Accountabilities

Supports the Production and Refining Reliability groups regarding current practices and procedures and gathers input on enhancements or new techniques and processes that need to be developed.

Collaborates in keeping up-to-date the Reliability Framework used across P&O to remain fit for purpose over time.

Acts as the reliability tools' owner, ensuring they deliver good insights to make the right decisions that impact reliability.

Interacts proactively with other teams in the supporting organizations ("Enablers") to seek alignment and efficiency improvement opportunities for the business.

Takes part, either collaborating or leading in reliability aspects of reliability-related projects, deployments when it is required

Coaches other reliability engineers to develop them

Essential Education:

Bachelor of Engineering in a relevant subject area; Mechanical or Chemical Engineering preferred

PE and or CRMP desirable but not required

Formal education in Reliability Processes and Techniques is desirable

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Five or more years in Maintenance & Reliability roles in a chemical, refining, or production environment.

Solid understanding of reliability fundamentals specific to chemical, refinerining or production facilities.

Root Cause Failure Analysis / Vulnerabilities Studies

Experienced in facilitating and leading investigations using industry-recognized methods

Seasoned practitioner in Vulnerability Assessments and action management

Up to date with equipment health monitoring practices

Maintenance Strategies and optimization of said strategies

Experienced in optimizing equipment maintenance strategies based on risk

Practice with software packages that allow building and maintaining those strategies based on CMMS data

Interpersonal skills

Good communication skills with experience facilitating workshops at a refinery or production environment.

Ability to influence from any role to all levels of the business.

Good capabilities to manage conflicts and reach agreements

Excel team working with colleagues from different backgrounds and cultures

Good skills in data analysis and a natural curiosity and ability to challenge the norm

Desirable Criteria

Ideally, the candidate has some experience as a reliability professional in a production, refining, or chemical facility. Experience in Defect Elimination and delivery of significant reliability improvement would be helpful. Proactive, self-starting, and experienced in Agile working rum, and with a growth mindset would benefit.

About bp:

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package, and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company, and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform essential job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.