Global Resilience Manager

This role is eligible for relocation within country

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

As bp transitions to a coordinated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

About the Role

Responsible for overseeing programs and projects to evaluate global supply risk, and for creating and driving risk mitigation strategies to reduce vulnerabilities throughout the entire supply chain. Collaborates with hubs and cross-functional teams to ensure accurate integration and coordination. When necessary, supports and/or leads business continuity and incident management teams in response to disruptions in product supply continuity

What you will deliver

Oversee the Global Resilience Program to create the program roadmap and implement risk-prioritized strategies to safeguard against margin loss and potential liability from catastrophic supply disruptions. Collaborate closely with hubs and cross-functional teams (e.g., Technology, Procurement, Global Supply Chain, etc.) to develop, manage, and implement key mitigations across the end-to-end value chain as identified by risk-prioritized areas and included in the resilience programs (e.g., optionality for critical materials). Engage senior customers to align on global resilience program priorities and decisions by facilitating the Resilience Steering Committee and Functional Governance Board meetings. Work with functional experts across Planning, Manufacturing, Product Development, Research & Innovation, and Procurement to contribute to the Resilience agenda and drive supply solutions. Act as Project Manager or Single Point of Accountability (SPA) for strategic Resilience improvement projects that impact hubs or have a global reach. Establish, measure, and report Key Performance Indicators. Support the activation and handoff to Supply Chain hubs, including key programs and projects. Support and/or lead Incident Management Teams events as needed, in response to product supply disruptions

Experience and Qualifications

Bachelor’s in Science or Engineering

Skills & Competencies

Possesses extensive knowledge of the lubricants supply chain, products, specifications, and raw materials, including formulations for the raw materials within the scope of the Resilience program approach.

Demonstrates a strong understanding of the supply chain network and raw material value chain.

Exhibits excellent analytical and data skills, along with robust project and program management capabilities.

Has a proven track record in project team delivery, with a focus on teamwork, customer engagement, and inclusion.

Effectively overcomes obstacles and adapts approaches to achieve exceptional results.

Possesses outstanding influencing skills to ensure all customers are appropriately engaged.

Demonstrates experience working cross-culturally and across geographies!

You will work with

As a member of the Product Portfolio Delivery team within Castrol Supply Chain, you will manage and deliver a driven portfolio. You will collaborate closely with multiple customers across various functions, including technology, procurement, finance, and PUs, to implement resilient programs. Additionally, you will work closely with the Operational Control Tower to share standard processes during disruptions.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.