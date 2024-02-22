Global Risk & Self Verification Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

An exciting opportunity to own and lead HSE&C both risk management and self-verification in Castrol. You will continuously improve these vital processes and their associated tools, and support the organisation to implement them effectively, to strengthen the Castrol local OMS and help deliver safe, compliant reliable operations to underpin Castrol's strategy of Onward Upward Forward.

Key Accountabilities

Acts as Castrol’s global subject matter expert (SME) for risk assessment & management (OMS 3.1) and self-verification (OMS 8.2), providing leadership and influence

Sets Castrol performance and conformance expectations for Risk Management and Self-Verification

Owns Castrol level requirements, procedures and processes for Risk Management and Self-Verification

Owns and maintains Castrol’s self-verification tool eVerify and ensures its proper use throughout Castrol

Sets Castrol competency expectations for Risk Management and Self-Verification

Runs the Castrol performance improvement cycle (PIC) for Risk Management and Self-Verification

Sets Castrol self-verification expectations for Risk Management and Self-Verification

Reviews available leading and lagging metrics, insights from 3 lines of defence, and findings from incidents to hold a real-time understanding of Castrol’s performance and conformance for Risk Management and self-Verification

Understands the clauses in the Castrol’s external standards (e.g. ISO9001 / ISO14001 / ISO45001 / IATF16949, etc.) relating to Risk Management and Self-Verification, and enables Castrol and its sites to conform with these standards

Provides appropriate management information to PU leadership to enable them to performance manage their teams’ execution associated with Risk Management and Self-Verification

Uses the 5-step organizational learning process to manage opportunities to learn in Castrol for Risk Management and Self-Verification (from investigations, audits, self-verification insights, and other sources)

Acts as the agile discipline lead for any Flow to Work projects associated with Risk Management and Self-Verification

Acts as Castrol’s key point of contact with other bp teams (e.g. Central HSE&C) for Risk Management and Self-Verification.

Owns and manages Castrol OMS ONLINE content for Risk Management and Self-Verification

Agrees Ways of Working with any other bp teams that Castrol relies on to deliver performance and / or conformance for Risk Management and Self-Verification

Maintains a right-size, fit for purpose network of practitioners for Risk Management and Self-Verification in Castrol

Maintains the network of local “process owners” who are responsible for acknowledging and cascading OMS ONLINE updates for Risk Management and Self-Verification

Raises challenges associated with Risk Management and Self-Verification as necessary

Education

University degree (or equivalent work experience), preferably in a technical discipline. Formal HSSE qualification (e.g. NEBOSH Diploma) or graduate degree in HSSE desirable

Essential Experience:

Experience in HSSE or Operational roles with substantial HSSE accountabilities or Programme and project management in an HSSE environment

Self Verification experience

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Please get in touch if you require reasonable adjustments.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

