Global S2C Programme Product Manager

At bp we are embarking on a ground breaking transformation of our global end-to-end processes. In DS&T, we are at the forefront of this change, driving our business goals through the delivery of cutting edge, efficient and impactful digitised solutions.

The Programme S2C Product Manager, is a pivotal role in our transformation, leading all aspects of the programmes and projects for our critical processes of Sourcing and Contracting. This role demands an industry leader with extensive experience in global procurement process transformation with a proven track record in delivering sourcing and contracting digital solutions.

This role will:

Lead the strategic delivery of multiple digital transformation programmes in the sourcing and contracting area

Champion best-in-class global source to contract processes setting new standards of digital excellence

Collaborate at all levels to define and deliver exceptional value for stakeholders

Align closely with global process owners and global product owners to ensure seamless integration with broader end to end solutions

Join us in shaping the future, where your expertise will be pivotal in driving innovation and excellence.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead Strategic programme delivery: ensure the successful delivery of multiple digital transformations programmes in the sourcing and contracting area. This will include delivery of Salesforce case management and Ariba transformational projects.

Champion best in class processes: improving and enhancing our S2C way of working through our enhanced digital solutions. Drive global adoption by designing systems and process is that the teams want to use.

Deliver value: through effective and efficient processes that enhance productivity and operational excellence.

Support procurement policy: ensure adherence to the category management policy and reflect policies in digital process deployment and associated materials.

Demonstrate people management: navigate and work effectively across a diverse and multicultural matrix organisation to produce high quality outcomes

Demonstrate bp values: Act as a champion for bp values every day

Essential experience:

This role requires a deep understanding of source to contract gained both thought practical hands on experience and optimising and delivering your own transformation projects thought process excellence and digitisation.

10+ years experience in transforming procurement processes, with specific experience in sourcing and contracting

10+ years experience leading procurement solutions delivery, with specific experience in sourcing and contracting and Ariba

Hands on experience of delivering large and complex programmes in the procurement space

Practical hands on experience in procurement, ideally with some form of team leadership role

Strategic, analytical, solution oriented, problem-solving mindset with resilient leadership qualities coupled with stakeholder management and influencing skills

Effective time management skills and ability to achieve collective program/project specific deadlines

Maintain high standards of communication and collaboration in all situations & scenarios

Essential qualifications:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in related area or related experience

Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of educational attainment or licenses

Project management qualifications ideally Agile and Product Owner as this role will Run independent projects and should know best in class project management and approach

Certifications/credentials (Procurement/SCM related, Lean, Six Sigma) are preferred

