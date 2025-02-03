Global S2C Programme Product Manager

Entity:Finance
At bp we are embarking on a ground breaking transformation of our global end-to-end processes. In DS&T, we are at the forefront of this change, driving our business goals through the delivery of cutting edge, efficient and impactful digitised solutions.
The Programme S2C Product Manager, is a pivotal role in our transformation, leading all aspects of the programmes and projects for our critical processes of Sourcing and Contracting. This role demands an industry leader with extensive experience in global procurement process transformation with a proven track record in delivering sourcing and contracting digital solutions.
This role will:
Join us in shaping the future, where your expertise will be pivotal in driving innovation and excellence.
Key Accountabilities:
Essential experience:
This role requires a deep understanding of source to contract gained both thought practical hands on experience and optimising and delivering your own transformation projects thought process excellence and digitisation.
Essential qualifications:
Why join us?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation/adjustment to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
