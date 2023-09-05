Global SQM Lead / Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

We are looking for an experience SQM (Supplier Quality Management) Lead/Advisor to join our busy team in Sunbury. In this role you will be responsible for driving supply chain performance that supports regional plans and wider strategies through building an optimised supply network, managing risk and providing sophisticated technical guidance to ensure sufficient supply of goods and products, whilst assuring all supply chain activities are compliant with the relevant risk and quality standards, processes and procedures.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Lead the regional supplier quality management Strategy and deliverables agreed with the leadership.

Conduct supplier QMS assessments by leading audit teams consisting of quality and technical auditors for supplier site assessments. This includes planning, resource coordination, collection and evaluation of evidence, report writing and compilation, problem investigation, and conflict resolution among other audit-related tasks.

Manage the Approved vendor List (AVL); assuring that all supplier qualification process steps are completed before supplier can be included into the AVL.

Manage and ensure that Supplier Qualifications are performed in a timely, consistent, and professional manner and that all documentation such as Audit Reports and supplier database records meet the needs of Cross-Functional Work Teams and other BP stakeholders.

Lead the root cause investigations and corrective action activities for suppliers’ product & service-related issues.

Provide subject matter expertise and support the continuous improvement of Supplier Quality Management practices, processes, and templates.

Lead bp stakeholders training sessions on SQM processes.

Provide subject matter expertise to resolve QMS assessment related disputes with suppliers, provide guidance to his / her team as required.

Work with suppliers to provide supplier quality and development expertise in order to improve their quality systems, processes and performance.

Promote the achievement of Safe, Reliable and Complaint Operations for bp.

Support compliance with bp Code of Conduct; provides D&I leadership; embeds processes that achieve HSSE goals and improve supplier safety and reliability.

Engineering degree or equivalent, MSc in Engineering preferred.

Essential experience and job requirements:

Subject Matter Expert (SME) in Supplier Quality Management and Supplier Development with proven work experience in sophisticated manufacturing industries like automotive, aerospace, pharmaceutical etc.

Demonstrate ability to lead, influence, and drive change across the organization and at supplier level.

Strong analytical, interpersonal and program management skills

Strong problem solving and collaborative skills.

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Experienced in developing and implementing supplier quality management or QMS related processes.

Experienced in developing and managing supplier score cards

Expert in quality control tools; FMEAs, Control Plans, Process Flow Diagrams, NCR/CAPA, 8D, 5- Why, Statistical Process Control, Gage R&R, Advanced Product Quality Planning (APQP) and Production Part Approval Process (PPAP).

Mature, responsible, self-motivated and result oriented.

Excellent understanding of sense of urgency to manage internal stakeholders / customers and external matters with supply base.

Proficient in supplier audits report writing.

Quick learner and critical reasoning capability

Willing to travel up to 30% - 50% of the time to bp assets and supplier sites; domestic and international.

Hands-on experience as an auditor auditing supplier’s manufacturing sites, writing supplier assessment reports, reviewing corrective actions and closing findings.

Proficient in MS Excel, Power Point and Word. Working experience with Power BI tool is preferred.

Desirable criteria & qualifications:

Six Sigma Black Belt or Green Belt.

ISO Certified Lead Quality Auditor, Certified Quality Auditor (CQA), Certified Quality Engineer (CQE).

Solid understanding of Oil and Gas Industry standards (ISO 29001, ASME, API, Q1 / Q2 etc) and other internationally recognized Quality Management Systems such as ISO 9001:2015, IATF 16949, ISO13485 etc.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

