Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a

Global Security Officer





In this role You will:

Responsible for user account maintenance (set up, suspend) on bank portals, TMS, financial applications, etc. compliance with bp controls

Responsible for supporting Treasury accountabilities of bank account management: opening, closing, signatory maintenance

Required to perform audit support upon request

Maintain global security officer activities following bp control framework and Treasury policies

Ensure delivery of critical requests

Collaborate closely with the bank and group treasury on bank account management

Support the wider team to achieve organizational objectives

Handle account management-related queries with the banks or other teams

Be responsible for researching and resolving problems, share resolution within the team

Build strong working relationship with other functions

Participate in continuous improvement initiatives and projects

Acts as first point of escalation in their field of expertise

We have the following requirements:

Experience working as part of a team

Relevant finance degree and minimum of 2 years of experience in finance or accounting is an advantage

Familiar with bank and payment regulatory and compliance requirements is an advantage

Attention to details and administrative tasks handling

Commitment to learn and develop appropriate skills and knowledge to meet current and future business needs and would consider working towards a Cash and Banking or Treasury qualification

Good analytical reasoning skills

Attention to detail to ensure findings, responses and actions are complete and correct.

Ability to focus on multiple tasks without losing focus

Good work ethics and professionalism

Good problem solving, communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work as part of a team in a fast paced environment

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure

Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal contacts

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



