Sitting within RC&S, Intelligence, Security and Crisis Management (ISC) is the overarching function, delivering geo-political insight, emergency management support and security protection to bp. The security function risk assesses identified security threats and handles security barriers to ensure business is conducted securely, wherever the opportunities arise.
The Global Security Technology Manager (GSTM) is the technical expert in bp Security, working with the Global Energy Transition Senior Security Manager. In this role, you will deliver specialist expertise and advice relating to security tech strategy, policy and key equipment or software selection and implementation decisions! This role is viewed as an Individual Contributor responsible for keeping the bp Security team appraised of new, emerging and existing security technology solutions and for taking a leading position in relation to security tech decisions on individual projects across bp.
In addition to security technology duties, the GSTM will be an integral part of bp Security and from time to time will be encouraged to take a leading role in any situational response as advised by bp Executives, Group Leaders and Senior Level Leaders.
Membership of an appropriate professional security body (e.g. The Security Institute or ASIS) would be useful and Security Certificates (e.g. CompTia A+/Security+/Network+) of benefit.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Driving and transport safety, Hazard communication, Hazmat incident response, Human Performance, Incident investigation and learning, Personal Safety, Process safety culture, Process Safety Engineering, Process safety hazard recognition, Process Safety Management, Process safety metrics, Project and construction safety, Reporting and classification, Risk Management, Safety Compliance, Safety Leadership, Workplace violence awareness and response
