Sitting within RC&S, Intelligence, Security and Crisis Management (ISC) is the overarching function, delivering geo-political insight, emergency management support and security protection to bp. The security function risk assesses identified security threats and handles security barriers to ensure business is conducted securely, wherever the opportunities arise.

The Global Security Technology Manager (GSTM) is the technical expert in bp Security, working with the Global Energy Transition Senior Security Manager. In this role, you will deliver specialist expertise and advice relating to security tech strategy, policy and key equipment or software selection and implementation decisions! This role is viewed as an Individual Contributor responsible for keeping the bp Security team appraised of new, emerging and existing security technology solutions and for taking a leading position in relation to security tech decisions on individual projects across bp.

In addition to security technology duties, the GSTM will be an integral part of bp Security and from time to time will be encouraged to take a leading role in any situational response as advised by bp Executives, Group Leaders and Senior Level Leaders.

Lead on providing knowledge of new, emerging and existing security technology systems and provide your expertise across the bp’s Security teams as they implement technology driven projects in their respective regions. Additionally, work with other teams delivering global projects such as Workplace and ensure appropriate input and mentorship.

Provide ISC’s security input into the Cyber Operating Risk conversation to help manage bp’s Internet of Things (IoT) security network protocol and drive implementation to ensure Cyber Operating risk is accurately handled. You will do this by providing your expertise and by developing a security technology strategy and implementing Technical Security Policies, Standards and Guides, to ensure a consistent and effective approach across ISC, including security network architecture and designs.

Maintain strategic relationships with security integrators, and other security experts in both private and public sectors to keep your knowledge current. You will partner closely with our security integrators (including managing their digital access requirements and associated cyber training) and you will forecast multi-million dollar capital and operating budgets to ensure agreed security technology requirements within projects are funded appropriately.

Attend meetings in the role of bp Security Technology Manager and act as the authority on technological specifications. Identify security technology risks and where appropriate, conduct technical security assessments, ensuring the best coordinated solution is recommended and supported through to implementation.

Deliver project management support where security technology solutions are required, in particular to manage timelines, budgets, action and risk logs and drive escalation where vital to ensure each project is delivered on time and budget with respect to security technology.

Collaborate with internal Security teams to use the appropriate risk management tool to ensure your recommended security technology mitigations for each project are recommended and implemented line with assessed risk and provide an effective barrier.

Deliver digital and information security expertise to the project teams. In particular to work closely with all security leads and security tags within business units to ensure the relevant digital and information security systems and protocols are accurately implemented. Additionally ensuring all new digital products conform to bp’s digital security standards. You will be the conduit between site based security teams and wider bp network engineering/IT teams.

Operating with little direction and proposing changes where needed, you will frequently interact and communicate well with senior management, external parties and colleagues across bp.

We would like you to have a bachelors degree or relevant experience of an equivalent nature as well as a formal qualification within security technology.

Demonstrate a strong and successful track record of delivery in a private/public security role with specialisation in electronic, technological security systems.

Have detailed technical knowledge of security systems such as (but not limited to): CCTV, Access Control (including c-cure 9000), PIDS, Video Analytics (including Genetec Security Centre), Shot detection, physical barrier technology, cloud-based solutions.

Have extensive experience implementing security solutions large projects across multiple operating environments.

Have extensive IT knowledge of servers and where they integrate into security systems.

Possess knowledge of cyber security protocols that protect digital systems.

Be comfortable participating in high level leadership team meetings and influencing budget discussions.

Be able to develop policies, protocols, and training exercises to ensure compliance and preparedness.

Have experience working with national and local law enforcement agencies; experience with international agencies preferred.

Have experience with the creation of budgets and arguments to support expenditure, & capital project management.

Membership of an appropriate professional security body (e.g. The Security Institute or ASIS) would be useful and Security Certificates (e.g. CompTia A+/Security+/Network+) of benefit.

