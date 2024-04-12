Global Self Verification Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

Global terminals& pipelines organization is committed to improve and streamline its self-verification (SV) program, in line with bp’s OMS, T&P LOMS as well as the requirements according to REF-P 8.2 (Self Verification). The self verification advisor role will play a key role on this mission.

The SV advisor role will be essential for setting-up, maintaining, and improving our SV program in line with SV practice across global T&P business as well as integrating in wider 3 lines of defense (3LoD) activities (SV, barrier assurance, and internal audit) on OMS, risk management, and barriers. The role is key to provide proactive insights to T&P leadership to system improvements on OMS implementation and manage barrier degradation actions to help eliminate life changing injuries and process safety events.

Key Accountabilities

Acts as terminals& pipelines (T&P) global subject matter expert (SME) for self-verification (SV) (OMS 8.2), provide leadership and influence on OMS and SV program.

Verify the conformance to refining SV practice and support refining, terminals and pipelines (RT&P) for improvement of SV requirements and protocols.

Plan/coordinate the 3-year SV schedule with OMS advisor, technical and operations teams.

Provide technical support to OMS sub element owners, SV practitioners on their role in OMS and SV, the use of SV protocols, SV tools to maintain right-size, fit for purpose network of practitioners for SV in T&P

Define SV important metrics and performance manage the SV process, bringing those insights to the T&P leadership team through operating program reviews (OPR)

Coordinate and/or support OPR, bring insights from 3 lines of defense outputs, actions under relevant OMS SE and barriers and providing integrated and cumulative view.

Support global OMS advisor on coordination of OMS annual gap assessment for T&P

Support the global OMS advisor during management review (MR), PIC planning with the insights of all 3 lines of defense activities. (incl. collecting supporting data, assessing performance, and preparing presentations and status for the T&P LT)

Work closely with the risk management & process safety team to provide input for risk management process.

Manage the action tracking for SV, OPR, and MR

Acts as T&P’s key point of contact with other bp teams (e.g. RT&P, central HSE&C) for SV to influence their activity for the applicability and benefit for T&P

Essential Education:

University degree (or equivalent work experience), preferably in a technical field. formal HSSE qualification (e.g. NEBOSH Diploma) or graduate degree or equivalent experience in HSSE desirable

Your Experience:

Strong experience in HSSE or operational roles in high-risk operations with substantial HSSE accountabilities or program and project management in an HSSE environment.

Solid knowledge of bp OMS specifications and guidelines as well as the standards ISO 9001/14001/50001

Experience in self-verification, assurance or audit

Proven experience in influencing and mentoring operational leaders

Sophisticated communication and organizational skills

Experience in developing reports and presentations

Very good knowledge of MS Office and high willingness to use other digital applications (e.g. Power APPs)

Exhibits flexibility and adaptability in handling change and proactively takes initiative to make improvements (agile attitude)

Analytical thinking skills

Good ability to work in a team

High level of dedication

Desirable Experience:

Understanding of distributed business models

Experience in facilitating OPRs and MRs

Experience in working with different cultures

Why join us?

It's crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you're from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of the future.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Driving and transport safety, Hazard communication, Hazmat incident response, Human Performance, Incident investigation and learning, Personal Safety, Process safety culture, Process Safety Engineering, Process safety hazard recognition, Process Safety Management, Process safety metrics, Project and construction safety, Reporting and classification, Risk Management, Safety Compliance, Safety Leadership, Workplace violence awareness and response



