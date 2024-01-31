Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Procurement Team and advance your career as a

Global Service Delivery Manager



GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy.

Reporting to the Contracts, Insights & Support Senior Manager, this role sits within the Service Delivery team and is responsible for delivering a positive user experience through effective programme management, user support and training and the successful implementation of key supply contracts.

The Service Delivery team works across all functions, segments and geographies providing a unique ability to impact the business globally through inspiring change and building strong, trusting relationships with internal business partners.

The post holder will have previous knowledge and experience of managing travel, meetings and contingent labour (TM&CL) programmes including strong stakeholder management and communication skills, effective supplier management together with a track record for taking ownership of found opportunities/challenges

Manage the Service Delivery team and Managed Service Providers to deliver the global programmes effectively to drive expected value.

Strategically manage the contract performance of the Managed Service Providers and support them on improving the service quality.

Find opportunities to improve Managed Service Providers’ operations and processes through running improvement and innovation initiatives.

Keeping abreast with developments in rapidly changing industry best practices, as well as BP’s internal policies and procedures to ensure full compliance and drive continuous improvement.

Develop and deploy programme management training and awareness sessions supporting existing needs and new initiatives.

Support delivery of BP business and functional strategies through advising, educating and influencing on a wide range of TM&CL related issues.

Escalation point for the day to day operations of the TM&CL programmes, including direct oversight of the managed service providers (MSP) to drive a good user experience and proactively support end users through providing quick resolution.

Build strong internal partner relationships through supporting cross functional teams that address and resolve complex issues.

Act as business SME to lead key delivery initiatives including new country and business unit implementation and strategic deployments.

Develop and own working relationships with users across the wider bp businesses.

Develop an effective supplier management approach to access innovation and advantaged solutions for TM&CL services.

Align a diverse set of senior partners requirements.

Ability to work cross functionally to address complex opportunities within the reinvented organisation.

Work within cross segment, regional and joint venture models.

An undergraduate degree or higher (ideally in procurement or business) or equivalent experience.

Proficiency in English

Minimum 10 years-experience in a global service delivery / programme management role.

Strong project management and problem-solving skills.

Experience in delivering communication and change management plans and campaigns.

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation.

Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment

Skilled in delivering customer service

Proven experience in working through crisis situations (i.e. evacuations, locating travellers during an emergency incident, provide clear guidance and communication to employees impacted in an event, recovery to business-as-usual state)

Strong customer service competence – ability to balance perspective including empathy to customer and issue resolution with suppliers

Knowledge of SAP vendor management system

Experience of implementing and managing effective business change

Solid understanding of procurement category management and project Management

Flexibility in working hours

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



