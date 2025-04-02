Global Service Delivery & eSourcing Manager

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

The role exists to develop the strategy for the global My Trip, My Events and Workforce on Demand Programme in collaboration with the category management team and Managed Service Providers. This role also owns the operation of eSourcing team to drive value for bp with online sourcing events.

The ideal candidate has strategic thinking to mature the organization, taking into account best practices and technology evolution.

In addition, BP is undergoing digitalisation transformation. In line with such initiatives, the role will be involved in supporting digital projects relevant to the S2C space.

People

Responsible for 25 team members with direct line management of 8; this includes performance management for team members as appropriate.

Build an inclusive environment recognising diversity of team members.

Communicate clear instructions to team members & listen to team member feedback.

Drive rewards and recognition program for team members, and collaboration ethos for the benefit of the company and the team.

Create/ Review/ Refresh KRAs for team members in order to align the team with specific process objectives.

Identify training needs to upskill team’s capabilities.

Support career development framework, personal development plans and succession planning for team.

Coordinate day to day running of operations and administration within cost and quality constraints.

Accountable for operations supporting the UK, US and APAC time zones.

Run Managed Service Providers and suppliers to deliver the global programmes effectively to drive encouraged value.

Strategically lead the contract performance of the Managed Service Providers and support them on improving the service quality.

Keeping abreast with development in rapidly changing industry standard processes, as well as bp’s internal policies and procedures to ensure full compliance and drive continuous improvement.

Support the issue, incident and problem management process including developing Root Cause Analysis (RCA) for issues and leading the RCA process where vital.

Guiding team through problem definition, issue identification and work plan development using problem solving principles and past experiences.

Lead business transition activities from multiple regions to FBT in Asia and Europe. These include running critical business partner expectations, performance of event management activities and improve compliance to / uptake of, the COE services.

Build strong internal and external stakeholder relationships through supporting cross functional teams that address and resolve sophisticated issues.

Supervise pipeline for projects/activities and lead workload accordingly.

Continuously support the development of FBT service offering and value proposition.

Track value delivery and efficiency generated and report it to Leadership.

Accountable for service delivery quality for team.

Strict compliance on Process and Output quality.

Ensure accurate upkeep and maintain bp records and relevant operation documents.

Act as business SME to lead key delivery initiatives including new country and business unit implementation and strategic deployments.

Support change/s in services by owning the management of change process with stakeholders – internal & external.

Help prepare business case for Change proposals.

Support internal change communications and implementation.

Drive a culture of continuous improvement and strive improvement towards operational excellence.

Identify and advance risks to Tower Lead.

Managing risks and ensuring continuous operations including BCP.

Required participation with support from Managed Service Providers to deliver 24/7 coverage to handle to conclusion, any incident impacting bp employees.

The role holder is encouraged to live up to BP's Leadership Expectations; set the tone for the behaviours and actions of the team; lead talent and build processes from the point of building long term capability for the organization.

Carry out people management responsibilities in accordance with the organization’s policies and applicable laws, including:

Plan, assign and direct work.

Appraise performance; provide feedback and coaching, and reward and team employees.

Provide opportunities for learning and self-development, facilitate the development of technical competencies.

Continuously strive to build a culture of high-performance.

An undergraduate degree (ideally in procurement or business) or equivalent experience.

Minimum 15 years working experience. Minimum 8 years in a global procurement operation / programme management role.

Strong leadership and experience developing teams cross-culturally and in an international environment.

Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation.

Engaging and collaborative way of working.

Resilient and expert in working in dynamic environment.

Skilled in delivering customer-centric service operation.

Validated experience in working through crisis situations (i.e. evacuations, locating travellers during an emergency incident, provide clear guidance and communication to employees impacted in an event, recovery to business-as-usual state).

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements Life & health insurance, medical care package Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program Possibility to join our social communities and networks Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.