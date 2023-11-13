Global Solution Owner Payroll, Time & Absence

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

People & Culture



HR Group



As the Global Solutions Owner for payroll, time& absence you will be responsible for the products, their architecture, vendor relationships and the compliance of these solutions globally.You will lead both the rollout of new solutions in support of our P&C strategy /bp’s business requirements/safeguarding the business interests and support the day-to-day integrity of the solutions team.For deployed solutions you will monitor the integrity, support systemic changes and retrofits impacting the team globally. You will own and run the technical architecture including the interfaces between the HR systems of records, the wider team solutions, other 3rd party solutions (like benefits, statutory interfaces) and the payroll solutions.This role is a global role and can be performed from a range of BP offices.



The scope and scale of your responsibilities are categorised under five headers below:

Operational responsibilities

Responsible for compliance with statutory bodies and works with relevant internal teams (tax; policy; pensions etal.), independent auditors to drive and sustain bp’s compliance to the law of the land.

Responsible for owning and driving governance together with the GEO (global experience owner) globally.

Lead the operational integrity (functionality, performance, security, availability) of deployed solutions globally.

Ensures compliance to relevant cyber security regulations, standards, and contractual requirements.

Act as the key contact & critical issue point for P&C partners & vendors globally.

Work with both internal & external auditors, providing vital steer whilst validating the operational controls and financial controls for your payroll, time&absence solutions.

Analyses, prioritizes, and deploy product changes in tandem with business priorities.

Drive MBR, QBR and ABR with vendor partners

Serve as the subject matter authority for support on contractual, functional, and technical matters.

Signoff Root Cause Analysis with the vendors and appropriate partners for production issues

Commercial responsibilities

Supervise and control vendor costs, contractor costs and track financials in bp financial management tools like Ariba, fieldglass.

Support P&C S+S partners and internal finance teams with financial forecasts as needed.

Negotiate pricing with vendors, with support from procurement.

Strategic responsibilities

Stay current with newer technologies in the market and standard processes in the industry.

Monitor market trends and geopolitical trends. Engage vendors and de-risk business interests, thereby mitigating any risk to local payroll delivery.

Stay informed about any change in bp’s strategy and consult regarding any activities or other project(s) which have, or might have, an impact on your solutions.

Support the GEO to keep the services BCP plans up to date. Supervise the BCP testing completed by your solution vendors for relevance to bp’s interests.

Responsible for continuous improvements & enhancements to your solutions, with the primary focus of cost effectiveness and compliance

Define and update your product roadmap annually, ensuring that is relevant to the business and bp’s long-term plan.

Team responsibilities

Ensure you and your team are aligned with bp’s safety and ethics rules and processes, follows procedures, and models bp's Values & Behaviours always.

Effectively organize, monitor, and control activities across production support and projects to ensure timely delivery and efficient utilization of available resources.

Identify and cultivate talent, as part of your succession planning.

Project responsibilities

Provide project management leadership for your solutions, globally. Thereby providing necessary governance, risk management and delivery assurance to relevant partners.

Partner with country HR services, and P&C S+S teams to document complete and robust business requirements.

Own and drive other P&C S+S projects that you are accountable for at bp by partnering with necessary teams and vendors.

Support other ongoing projects by involvement at key points in the project life cycle for delivery of payroll and time&absence solutions.

Change management – owning and influencing required changes during the life cycle of a project, by liaising with necessary partners.

Required skills:

Significant work experience in HR leading Global Payroll and Time & absence.

HR Consulting experience and payroll service delivery experience is an added advantage.

Workday, SAP Payroll, T&A systems, payroll systems / providers, and APIs/connectors knowledge.

Graduate/post-graduate degree in Business Management, HR, Computer Science, or related field.

Demonstrated project management expertise by having successfully led programs of global scale with significant aspects of complex IT implementation (payroll solutions implementation), organizational transformation (change management) and bold value creation targets.

Strong communication and execution skills to influence HR and business leaders towards common solutions(standardization) while maintaining the outside-in approach (customer first)

Leadership with vision and ambition, passion for quality and speed, creativity, and readiness for innovation to break new ground, can-do attitude, problem solver, high level of resilience.

Collaborative working style appreciating the inclusion of geographies, different organizational levels, and cultures.

Vendor management experience – liaison with procurement team for review of existing contracts, service by suppliers and initiate organisational change (wherever necessary) to suit business needs,

Contract management experience– ensuring service delivery by vendors is in line with the agreed scope. Regular review of delivery against the contract terms, hence, review of associated risks like liabilities, indemnities, licenses, and thus initiating organisational change as appropriate.

Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Development, Communication, Configuration management and release, Conflict Management, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design Thinking, Developing and implementing strategy, Digital fluency, Digital innovation, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Leading transformation, Managing strategic partnerships, Managing volatility, Market Scanning, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Product Ownership, Project and programme management, Talent Strategy, Testing and quality assurance, User Experience Design



