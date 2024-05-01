Global Solution Owner Talent Acquisition and Onboarding

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Services & Solutions is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised people & culture services for bp from several geographical delivery centres as appropriate for bp’s footprint. Services & Solutions are the first point of contact for people & culture related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.

The purpose of this role is leading the development and execution of solutions design and deployment for people & culture solutions that support the business strategies. Serving as an internal consultant you will collaborate closely with various partners to ensure a seamless and exceptional candidate and employee experience.

Key Accountabilities:

Owning the talent acquisition and onboarding ‘ecosystem’

Accountable for the functionality and operational integrity of the talent acquisition and onboarding solutions / products.

Responsible for identifying and implementing internal and external best methodologies in the talent acquisition and onboarding space.

Support the VP talent solutions in assessment on further use of Workday to replace current in-house talent acquisition and onboarding solutions or find alternative solutions.

Accountable for analysing complex problems some of which will be unique and developing robust solutions.

Owning the talent acquisition and onboarding process and experience

Accountable for integrating the “talent acquisition and onboarding solutions” with the global services and solutions system Workday, driving best methodologies and enforcing global operating standards.

Accountable for ensuring that talent acquisition and onboarding policy/process is understood and followed globally across all countries in a consistent manner, considering local and legal rules and regulations, and simplifying processes where possible to deliver a consistent approach.

Identify innovations and efficiencies in line with current and future talent acquisition and onboarding policy requirements.

Enhance the system landscape to meet bp’s future talent acquisition and onboarding requirements.

Provide innovative solutions to compliance requirements across the talent acquisition and onboarding footprint.

Identify technology requirements and work in partnership with the talent acquisition and onboarding team to embed solutions.

Ensure documentation and training is in place to enable delivery centres to provide a high level of service.

Partner across solutions and services to ensure seamless handoffs between delivery teams.

Proactively share insights, risks and opportunities identified with business leadership.

Leading change from incremental improvements through to transformations

Support the VP talent solutions in building a short & long-term roadmap of technical change that supports the business and people and culture strategies.

Own a portfolio of change projects, ranging in size and complexity, in support of an agreed the roadmap.

Set and manage budgets accordingly.

Thought leadership in talent acquisition and onboarding solutions

Be the thought-leader in bp in talent acquisition and onboarding solutions through extensive external networking and continuous landscape analysis.

Building partnerships

Manage relationships with internal senior leaders – primarily the respective members of the talent acquisition and onboarding leadership team.

Secure alignment on priorities and manage their requirements / expectations on projects.

Partner with our Workday colleagues, in solutions, Innovation & Engineering and Procurement, to build solutions / products in a cost-effective way.

Build strategic relationships / partnerships with external partners where appropriate.

Assist Innovation & Engineering in the operational oversight of our vendors / partners.

Building a strong team

Inspire and motivate a permanent team, and third-party project resources, to deliver great results.

Build a team that find the optimal balance of WHAT they deliver and HOW they deliver.

Present highest level of professional individual contribution and impart technical expertise to lower-level team members.

Advise and direct multiple subordinates (6-8) and project resources to help accomplish assignments using established guidelines, procedures and policies.

Review and evaluate team members’ performance.

Essential Education:

Degree and / or professional qualification, and / or equivalent experience.

Broad and deep technical experience in subject area with extensive experience.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Technical Capability

Proven experience in multiple organisational change management roles, including demonstrated skills in leadership alignment, key partner identification and analysis.

Deep expertise in development and delivery of Workday recruit ATS and other recruiting / onboarding products including integrations.

Demonstrable track record of project /programme management skills including stakeholder management skills and change expertise.

Skilled at using data and analytics to identify outcomes and improve decision making; e.g. process improvements and candidate experience improvements.

Digitally fluent to work with technology teams to build high-quality digital products and solutions.

Business Capability

Customer focus – all decisions clearly aligned to customer strategy.

Drives value-adding solutions - deeply integrated to ultimately improve business performance and disrupt, where necessary. Proven track record of improving, making valuable contributions and taking things to the next level.

Externally orientated – visibly well connected and known in external professional communities, aware of best methodologies and actively shares with, and learns from others.

You want to use your insight and experience across services and solutions improving the consistency across the group and sharing your expertise: you see this as a strength not a threat.

Leadership & EQ Capability

Effective communication skills, flexible style able to deal with partners at all levels.

Strong influencing skills - able to gain acceptance to ideas from senior members and comfortable in the space of challenge and difficult conversations.

Group mind-set - demonstrates a deep understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships with colleagues across bp.

Is self-aware and skilled at managing impact on others.

Is actively aware of the morale of their team and works constructively to raise it.

Is politically astute and able to work successfully across organisational boundaries.

Acts with integrity; is an exemplar of living our values.

Proven track record of successfully developing and inspiring others and engendering followership.

Cultural fluency - ability to operate successfully across cultural boundaries with sensitivity.

Desirable Criteria:

Project management experience using both Agile and Waterfall methodologies.

Sound understanding of trends in the relevant process / technology areas.

Experience working within a global organisation, including using social media style tools to support communications and engagement across time zones.

Advanced at working collaboratively with internal and external partners.

Why join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

