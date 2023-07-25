Global Solution Owner - Workplace

Job summary

Responsible for delivering innovative and service-enabling HRIS solutions, using advanced technical capabilities to deliver internal compliance and data privacy requirements, and working collaboratively with internal and external stakeholders to deliver process improvement tools and methodologies.

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Services & Solutions is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised P&C services for bp from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for bp’s footprint. Services & Solutions are the first point of contact for P&C related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the very best customer experience.

The purpose of this role is to support the development and execution of solutions design and deployment for P&C solutions that support business strategies. Serving as an internal consultant and key liaison between business management within P&C, I&E and outside service providers regarding best practices, tools, and technology needed to deliver P&C solutions.

Key Accountabilities:

Owning the Workplace technology ecosystem

Accountable for the functionality and operational integrity of Comfy (desk & room booking application) and several connected solutions across the workplace technology ecosystem

Accountable for analysing problems and developing robust solutions

Owning the Workplace solutions process and experience

Accountable for advancing solutions within the global portfolio,

Accountable for ensuring that relevant policy/process is understood and followed globally across all countries in a consistent manner, considering local and legal rules and regulations, and simplifying processes where possible to deliver a consistent approach

Identify and lead innovation and efficiencies for current and future solutions

Enhance the systems as required to meet bp’s future requirements

Identify technology requirements and work in partnership with the relevant team to embed solutions

Partner with service teams to ensure seamless handoffs between delivery teams

Proactively share insights, risks and opportunities identified with business leadership

Inspiring change from incremental improvements through to transformations

Support Workplace leadership in developing a short & medium-term roadmap of technical change that supports the business and P&C strategies

Supervising portfolio of change projects, ranging in size and complexity, in support of an agreed roadmap

Agree andhandle annual budgets accordingly

Thought leadership in Workplace solutions

Be a leader with vision in bp through extensive external networking and continuous landscape analysis

Building partnerships

Maintain relationships with numerous internal senior leaders – primarily the respective member’s leadership team

Securing alignment on priorities and running their individual requirements/expectations on projects

Partnering with our colleagues in S+S solutions, I&E and Procurement, to build solutions/products in a cost-effective way

Building strategic relationships/partnerships with suppliers

Assisting I&E in the operational oversight of our vendors/partners

Building a high-performing team

Inspiring and motivating a permanent team, and third-party project resources, to deliver great results

Building a team that finds the optimal balance of WHAT they deliver and HOW they deliver

Presents the highest level of professional individual contribution and imparts technical expertise to team members

Reviews and evaluates team members’ performance.

Actively working to develop capability in line with the P&C Capability Framework, with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive.

Technical Capability

Shown experience in multiple organisational change management roles, including demonstrated skills in leadership alignment, customer identification and analysis

Expertise in the development and delivery of SAAS / Cloud based products including integrations

Demonstrable track record of project /programme management skills including stakeholder management skills and change expertise

Skilled at using data and analytics to identify outcomes and improve decision-making; e.g. process improvements and candidate experience improvements

Digitally fluent in order to work with technology teams to build high-quality digital products and solutions

Business Capability

Customer focus – all decisions clearly aligned to customer strategy.

Drives value-adding solutions - deeply integrated to ultimately improve business performance and reinvent, where necessary.

Consistent record of improving/contributing and taking things to the next level

Externally orientated – aware of standard methodologies and actively shares with, and learns from others

You want to use your insight and experience across S+S to improve the consistency across the group and share your expertise: you see this as a strength, not a threat.

Leadership & EQ Capability

Effective communication skills, flexible style able to deal with partners at all levels

Strong influencing skills - able to gain acceptance of ideas from senior team members and comfortable in the space of challenge and difficult conversations

Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

