Global Solution Owner - Workplace

Responsible for delivering innovative and service-enabling HRIS solutions, using advanced technical capabilities to deliver internal compliance and data privacy requirements, and working collaboratively with internal and external stakeholders to deliver process improvement tools and methodologies.
Entity:People & Culture
HR Group
Job Family Group:
Responsible for delivering innovative and service-enabling HRIS solutions, using advanced technical capabilities to deliver internal compliance and data privacy requirements, and working collaboratively with internal and external stakeholders to deliver process improvement tools and methodologies.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Services & Solutions is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised P&C services for bp from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for bp’s footprint. Services & Solutions are the first point of contact for P&C related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the very best customer experience.
The purpose of this role is to support the development and execution of solutions design and deployment for P&C solutions that support business strategies. Serving as an internal consultant and key liaison between business management within P&C, I&E and outside service providers regarding best practices, tools, and technology needed to deliver P&C solutions.
Key Accountabilities:
Owning the Workplace technology ecosystem
Owning the Workplace solutions process and experience
Inspiring change from incremental improvements through to transformations
Thought leadership in Workplace solutions
Building partnerships
Building a high-performing team
Technical Capability
Business Capability
Leadership & EQ Capability
Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.