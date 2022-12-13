Global Solution Owner – Learning

Job summary

About the organisation:



A career in People & Culture (P&C) - Services & Solutions is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. Services & Solutions (S+S) is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised P&C services for bp from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for bp's footprint. S+S are the first point of contact for P&C related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.





About the opportunity:



We are now looking for a Global Solutions Owner, who will support the development and execution of solutions design and deployment for P&C solutions that support the business strategies.



In this role, as the successful candidate, you will be acting as an internal consultant and key liaison between GEO, Centres of Expertise (CoE), business management within P&C, Innovation & Engineering (I&E) and outside service providers regarding best practices, tools, and technology needed to deliver P&C solutions.



The role will be based in the United Kingdom - Sunbury office, and we're embracing the hybrid working solution, meaning this position would be split between remote and office working.

About the role:



In more detail, some of your key accountabilities will be to:



Owning the Learning technology ecosystem

Be accountable for the functionality and operational integrity of LMS (Cornerstone), LXP (Degreed), Learning Management, Evaluation and a number of smaller solutions across the learning technology ecosystem

Deliver projects and drive Continuous Improvement and innovation of the learning technology ecosystem



Owning the learning solutions process and experience

Be accountable for integrating the solutions with the global portfolio, driving best practice

Be accountable for ensuring that relevant policy/process is understood and followed globally across all countries in a consistent manner, considering local and legal rules and regulations

Enhance the systems as required to meet bp’s future requirements

Identify technology requirements and work in partnership with relevant team to embed solutions

Partner with global learning services teams to ensure seamless integration of technology into the services

Proactively share internal and external insights, risks and opportunities identified with business leadership

Inspiring change from incremental improvements through to transformations

Support the learning CoE in building a roadmap of technical change that supports the business and P&C strategies

Own a portfolio of change projects, ranging in size and complexity, in support of an agreed the roadmap

Agree and manage annual budgets accordingly



Thought leadership in learning solutions

Be a thought-leader in bp through extensive external networking and continuous landscape analysis



Building partnerships

Manage relationships with numerous internal senior leaders

Partner with our colleagues in IT and Procurement, to build solutions / products in a cost-effective way

Assist I&E in the operational oversight of our vendors / partners



Building a successful team

Inspire and empower a permanent team, and third-party project resources, to deliver great results

Present highest level of professional individual contribution and imparts technical expertise to lower level team members

Review and evaluate team members’ performance





About you:



It would be essential that you have:

Extensive experience using LMS (Cornerstone), LXP (Degreed), Learning Management, Evaluation or similar learning solutions

Proven experience in multiple organisational change management roles, including demonstrated skills in leadership alignment, stakeholder identification and analysis

Expertise in development and delivery of SAAS / Cloud based products including integrations

Demonstrable track record of project / programme management skills including stakeholder management skills and change expertise

Skilled at using data and analytics to identify outcomes and improve decision making

Digitally fluent in order to work with technology teams to build high-quality digital products and solutions

Ability to drive value-adding solutions - deeply integrated to ultimately improve business performance and disrupt, where necessary; proven track record of improving/adding value and taking things to the next level

Externally orientated – aware of best practice and actively shares with, and learns from others

Strong leadership skills, with proven track record of successfully developing and inspiring others





Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees' lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.



