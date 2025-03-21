Global Solutions Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

People, Culture & Communications



HR Group



At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As we transition from an oil company to an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

This role is responsible for managing the Config Centre hosted by an external Vendor supporting the delivery of solutions related to Core People, Talent, Learning and Reward and Wellbeing. At the heart of an evolving technical landscape, gaining experience of HR technologies and processes, seeing first-hand how they can release creativity. It will be a fast-paced and challenging environment, with changing HR requirements, giving you insights and hands-on experience of powerful functionality and managing an external vendor.

Managing the external vendor responsible for the Config Centre. To innovate and deliver HR services and solutions globally, ensuring compliance and consistency across Business & Technology Centres, and driving continuous improvement and efficiency.

Delivery of excellence across all aspects of service management, including being the point of accountability for all system issues and ensure that stakeholders are managed and kept up to date throughout the incident resolution process.

Provide a single point of contact for all core system related issues

Define and implement the Config Centre service catalogue with a view to being able to share what is in and out of the teams scope.

Champion the agile delivery model and help drive these practices / WoW across the team

Safeguarding the integrity of our solutions and continuously aspiring to improve the way we operate: Ensure that the team configure bp People and Culture systems so that they meet all necessary standards, frameworks, compliance regulations (including SOx) and standard processes.

Working with Technology and O&A stakeholders, ensure that the team is operating at maximum efficiency and is supporting its customers in the most efficient way.

Chair monthly governance sessions with the services and solutions teams to discuss operational risks, issues, and past sprint performance.

Hold regular retrospective sessions with services and solutions stakeholders to ensure that interventions are carried out to make the team run more effectively for its customers

Ensure that new projects or key solution activities are successfully transitioned into the pooled solutions team

Manage the vendor's capacity by ensuring that there is sufficient bandwidth across the various functional areas to support upcoming demand.

Managing stakeholders, nurturing teams, and developing enduring relationships:

Lead and manage a large team of solution experts, this includes, but not limited to, the line management of three team leads.

Provide guidance and direction to a team of approximately 30 solution professionals.

This role needs to ensure that the team is motivated, nurtured and now they are working in a safe and trusted environment.

Act as the key point of contact for the Global Solution Owners and the solutions leadership team

Ensure that the relevant training is made available to support with the teams development

Develop and implement the succession plan for the team and ensure that the team are presented with the relevant career opportunities within services and solutions

Mentor and coach the solutions team members to ensure that they deliver maximum value that is in service of the bp and People and Culture priorities.

Intercept issues when they occur and ensure that the service being offered by People and Culture continues to be delivered to a high standard.

Where vital and in-line with all P&C processes, manage team performance issues so that they are no longer an issue.

Graduate/post-graduate degree in Business Management, HR, Computer Science, or related subject area

5+ years of work experience

Significant experience in building digital strategies and roadmaps

Experience working in both consulting/corporate environments would be a differentiator

Experience working in different industries especially in both Energy/Financial Services is beneficial.

HR certifications like GPHR, SPHR, CIPD level 7 are advantageous - Quality certifications like Six Sigma are desired but not mandatory

Significant experience in systems development and implementation

Significant experience in corporate-wide implementation of global systems and processes

Strong working knowledge of Recognition and Performance solutions and the Recognition and Performance technology market

Advanced project management methodologies experience with ability to create/manage comprehensive project plans

Demonstrable ability to engage with all levels of stakeholders across business and technology domains

Keen to learn new technical product areas and explore different areas of the P&C technical platform landscape

An understanding of Agile concepts

A broad understanding of HR technologies and a specialty in a particular area

Comprehensive broad knowledge of P&C systems (esp. reward) and web applications

Possesses/applies advanced HR systems experience/judgment

Expert knowledge of technology trends

Advanced leadership skills

Skilled at using data and analytics to identify outcomes and improve decision-making

Demonstrable experience in multiple organizational change management roles

Expertise in development/delivery of SAAS/Cloud-based products including integrations

Demonstrable track record of project/programme management skills including stakeholder management/change expertise

The role requires excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Leadership & EQ Capability - A Manager, coach and mentor to teams - Acts with integrity - demonstrating the bp Who We Are beliefs.

Inclusion and working together – proactively builds and maintains inclusive relationships with a diverse set of collaborators

Excellent critical thinking, reasoning and analytical skills, possess an inquiring, problem solving mind-set with attention to detail and accuracy

Group mind set - remembers to look beyond individual performance to consider the bigger picture and the team perspective

Calm under pressure and able to work in ambiguous environments

Demonstrates curiosity, resilience and openness to new experiences

Demonstrable ability to integrate with multi-functional teams

Excellent critical thinking, reasoning and analytical skills.

Problem solving mind-set with attention to detail and accuracy

A positive attitude, willingness to learn and continually striving to improve.

A good level of knowledge of Microsoft Office products is expected

Problem solving skills demonstrated through experience

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively analyse data to provide business insights.

Ability to structure and convey complex messages and insights

Leadership with vision and ambition

Collaborative working style

Own your success

Think big

Be curious

Effortless customer experiences

Digital first

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

