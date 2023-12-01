Global Sustainability Delivery Manager (Circularity)

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



How would you like to have a high impact on the business ambition of driving bp's sustainability agenda?Castrol is investing in growing our sustainability team to accelerate the implementation of Castrol’s sustainability strategy PATH360. Think Circular is PATH360’s number one guiding principle, supporting bp’s Aim 19 Unlocking Circularity and delivery of Castrol’s carbon and plastic reduction aims.This is a senior level role will drive the delivery of Castrol’s circularity programme. It will deliver a material part of its carbon and waste aims, by coordinating and driving the ongoing development and execution of our circularity strategy for raw materials, packaging and end of use. Coordinating implementation across the performance unit’s and business functions.The successful role holder will need to be adept at programme management and have guided a business through a transformation to a new business model. You will be driving the development and implementation of novel business cases and proposing innovative solutions to transition the strategy from theory to action.



Strategy: Lead, inspire and support the cross-functional circularity team to continually develop and deliver Castrol’s circularity programme in support of our carbon and plastic reduction aims, delighting customers and supporting our brand bridge.

Planning : Embed the delivery of the circularity programme into Castrol’s business plans, helping ensure sufficient resources are made available, including business development resource, and potentially conflicting priorities are raised and understood.

Alliance and Partnership: Support and drive the development of strategic relationships with third parties in line with the organisational objective of “differentiating through sustainability”, “created and delivered sustainably” in order to secure the materials and routes to market required for its circularity strategy.

Market Insights: Lead, proactively, in bringing market insights and competitive intelligence into the businesses to keep them informed and up to date on the wider market. Support timely provision of market knowledge to the business. Understand where and when business and sustainability objectives may diverge and ensure the LT and decisions makers are briefed and equipped to make balanced decisions.

Value : Lead value creation for the business circularity enabling Castrol to secure competitive value and deliver compelling customer offers.

Stakeholder Management: Lead the engagement and alignment of key decisions with senior colleagues in Finance, Marketing, Sales, Technology & Supply Chain. Engage wider bp functions including finance procurement, global product stewardship, logistics, safety, and quality teams, as the need arises.

Masters or equivalent professional qualification is crucial and relevant technical and commercial experience

Proven experience of successfully delivering transformation programmes and, ideally have heavily influenced the transition to a new business model

Experience of commercialising solutions (preferably sustainability but if not, you will need to demonstrate a passion for sustainability)

Strong networking and relationship management skills. Build strong relationships based on trust and honest discussions.

Learn and apply the best ways of working, act with professionalism and strive for excellent execution

At bp, we provide a company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams. We are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued. You can join our social communities and networks, learn and craft a successful career path.

We offer life and health insurance, medical care package and many other benefits! We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



