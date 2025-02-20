Global Sustainability Delivery Manager (Circularity) – Raw materials and closed loop

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, demonstrating technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

This role is to be the SPA for the delivery of the raw material parts of Castrol’s sustainability and circularity programmes, thereby delivering a material part of its carbon aim, by coordinating and driving the ongoing development and execution of Castrol’s circularity strategy for raw materials. Co-ordinating implementation across the PU’s and business functions!

Duties and Responsibilities:

Strategy:

Project lead, inspire and support the cross-functional circularity team to continually develop and implement Castrol’s circularity programme in support of Castrol’s carbon reduction aim with a major focus on raw materials.

Planning:

Embed the delivery of Castrol’s circularity programme into Castrol’s business plans, helping ensure sufficient resources are made available, including business development resource, and potentially conflicting priorities are raised and understood.

Alliance and Partnership:

Support and drive the development of strategic relationships with third parties in line with the interpersonal objective of “differentiating through sustainability”, “built and delivered sustainably” to secure the materials and routes to market required for its circularity strategy.

Market Insights:

Lead, proactively, in bringing market insights and competitive intelligence into the businesses to keep them informed and up to date on the wider market.

Support timely provision of market knowledge to the business, understand where and when business and sustainability objectives may diverge and ensure the LT and decisions makers are briefed and equipped to make balanced decisions.

Value:

Lead crafting value for the business circularity enabling Castrol to secure competitive value and deliver compelling customer offers.

Stakeholder Management:

Lead the engagement and alignment of key decisions with senior stakeholders in Finance, Marketing, Sales, Technology & Supply Chain.

Engage wider bp functions including finance procurement, global product stewardship, logistics, safety, and quality teams as the need arises

Qualification and Experience:

Masters or equivalent professional qualification is essential and meaningful work experience in an appropriate technical and commercial discipline.

Proven experience of successfully delivering cross functional transformation programmes

Experience of commercialising sustainability solutions

Business development experience

Strong networking and relationship leadership skills.

Skills & Proficiencies

Programme management: Expert

Business transformation: Expert

Business development: Expert



Travel Requirement

