Global Technical Incident Manager

Job summary

Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using sound technical capabilities to lead the design, development and maintenance of the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

Overall Purpose

You will be leading global incident team and working closely with your Global counterparts. Ensuring the accuracy of Incident reporting data within ITSM tools that used for Executive Management reporting. You will be required to create and distribute incident executive summary reporting to key stakeholders with key points summarizing event details, ensuring that non-technical audiences can also understand the content.

You will oversee monitoring trends for Incidents, Problems & Changes driving issues locally as appropriate but also collaborate with the global teams to ensure risks and compliance with best practices



Key Accountabilities

• Take ownership of all Critical and High priority incidents for Bp pulse technical services

• Make sound critical decision making ensuring effective and appropriate incident escalation and reporting at varying levels Business and Technical communications to stakeholders

• Strive to enable the team to restore IT services as soon as possible using Incident Management techniques

• Timely communication/update to all stakeholders, including senior/executive management

• Ability to make quick decision to escalate and drive service restoration by sensing incident progression on complex incident that may not match to a priority matrix

• Logical navigation through complex landscape of Bp pulse service components to drive quick service mitigation/restoration

• Comfortable in making ad-hoc exception in order to drive incident progression.

• Drive Improvement of Service Quality by preventing future interruptions to service by way of Continuous Improvement via Problem Management interfacing with Global Problem Management & Support teams

• Organisation and effective utilisation of the global on-shift staff, internal groups and vendors, providing governance for IT Operations activities, holding the Line Management functions accountable for actions of their teams



Competency

• Demonstrate Pulse values and promote ethical working practices.

• Collaborative, results-driven approach to enable practical solutions to further business goals.

• Excellent analytical problem-solving skills and the ability to drive multiple teams to achieve results.



Technical / Job Competencies

Understanding of cloud technologies

Knowledge of Service

ITIL Framework High

Understanding of Software development cycle

Knowledge of aws



Key Relationships

• Working very closely with digital engineering team and be part of their software development/release cycle



Knowledge & Experience

• Five or more years of proven IT experience.

• Knowledge of Servicenow desirable

• Full understanding of ITIL framework, ITIL Practitioner and above level preferred

• Excellent analytical problem-solving skills and the ability to drive multiple teams to achieve results

• Experience with high availability, high volume, critical service is essential

• Solid understanding of IT Service Management methodology practices, and a proven history of deploying those practices to ensure successful execution against technology initiatives

• Experience in delivering proven efficiency gains through automation and orchestration